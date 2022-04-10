Terrible first half for Barcelona that ends up getting three very important points in the race for the league. It is very difficult for them because Real Madrid seem determined not to lose a single game again, but hope and faith remain intact.
The clash began with a very bad Barcelona and Levante that dominated all facets of the match during the first 20 minutes. Barça managed to react but was not able to be superior to the Granota team in any part of the first 45 minutes.
The break served for the culé team to carry out an important change of attitude, but everything would come crashing down when the referee signaled the first penalty in favor of Levante. Morales was in charge of transforming it. Minutes later the referee again signaled the penalty, but this time Marc-André ter Stegen frustrated Roger’s intentions.
Xavi brought in Gavi and Pedri who changed the face of the match, and in less than ten minutes Barça had already come from behind with goals from the Canary Islander and Aubameyang.
The referee once again signaled a penalty for Levante, and Melero sent it to save.
When everything seemed lost, the Catalan coach brought in Luuk de Jong who, once again, gave Barça two points.
Fast-paced end of the match that has been experienced today in the Ciutat de Valencia.
With this result, Barcelona is in second position in La Liga with 60 units, 12 points behind Real Madrid, leader of the competition. With eight games ahead, the Catalans dream of the feat.
