After a controversial weekend regarding penalties not awarded in favor of Barça and those awarded to Real Madrid, in Mallorca Barça claimed the third penalty in just two games.

If against Las Palmas, Pau Cubarsí and Pau Víctor found reasons to complain to Cordero Vega for not signaling two maximum penalties for a stomp and a grab, respectively, against Mallorca it was Lamine Yamal who did the same against Gil Manzano.

The play occurred in the first half. The Barça winger faced his Samu Costa and after overtaking him, he went to the ground and hit him on the knee while pushing him. A tackle in which the Mallorca player did not touch the ball and which caused the Blaugrana to fall.

Quickly, Lamine Yamal opened his arms in protest at what he considered to be an obvious maximum penalty. Meanwhile, Gil Manzano put his hand to his ear and confirmed that the VAR had told him that there was nothing in the action.





This possible non-signaled penalty, the third claimed by Barça, contrasts with the controversy experienced at the Santiago Bernabéu, where Hernández Hernández whistled a penalty on Rüdiger that, according to the experts, should not have been awarded because it was a foul by the German player.