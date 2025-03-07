03/07/2025



Updated at 11: 33h.





The history of Real Madrid in women’s football It is relatively recent. The White Club entered the highest category of the Spanish League in the 2019-20 season, after the absorption for the purchase of the federative rights of the Tacón Sports Club. The first year that name maintained, which would already completely change the following course.

Since then the club’s goal was Grow step by step but without rest In Spanish and European women’s football, where the maximum dominator was its eternal rival, the Barcelona Club Football. Now, six seasons later the growth is evident, with white in the first league positions and habitual presence in the women’s Champions League. However, despite these advances The Catalans are still veryas demonstrated by the devastating statistic of the face to face between both teams.

With the forceful defeat this Thursday in the first leg of the semifinals of the Queen’s Cup, a 0-5 in Valdebebas that leaves the pass from the culés to the final, there are already 17 the duels that the meringues have lost in front of Barça. Or as the Catalan press 19 takes chest if the two of the 2019-20 season are counted in which the team was still called CD heel.

The scorer section is also overwhelming For Real Madrid, which, attending to the 17 games with the current denomination adds 6 goals for 63 of Barcelona. And if the two of the first year of relationship with the CD heel are included, the figures leave for an even more bleeding 7-78.









Equipment to beat in Spain

The problem, although painful for Real Madrid, It is not exclusive to the white clubsince practically the totality of teams in Spain except for exceptions end up succumbing to the physical and tactical superiority of the Catalans, absolute dominating in national territory. But as it is two sports entities with such an intense and extended rivalry in time, statistics are more striking.

2019-20: Day 1 / FCB 9-1 CD Heel

2019-20: Day 16 / CD Heel 0-6 FCB

2020-21: Day 1 / RM 0-4 FCB

2020-21: Day 18 / FCB 4-1 RM

2021-22: Day 13 / RM 1-3 FCB

2021-22: Day 24 / FCB 5-0 RM

2022-23: Day 8 / RM 0-4 FCB

2022-23: Day 23 / FCB 1-0 RM

2023-24: Day 9 / FCB 5-0 RM

2023-24: Day 21 / RM 0-3 FCB

2024-25: Day 10 / RM 0-4 FCB

2021: Semifinals / FCB 1-0 RM

2022: Semifinals / FCB 3-1 RM

2023: Semifinals / FCB 4-0 RM

2024: Final / FCB 5-0 RM

It is clear that no matter how much Sheila García was recently affirmed in an interview with ABC that “there is not so much difference between Real Madrid female and Barcelona, ​​they are details,” there is still an abyss between them.