Nearly 5,000 people witnessed the return to training of FC Barcelona at the Johan Cruyff stadium in the Joan Gamper sports city, in the now traditional open-door training of the first men’s football team. A great Barça party that, coinciding with the Christmas season, is promoted every year by the FC Barcelona Foundation for charity purposes. On this occasion, the silent protagonist was Dani Olmo, who remains unknown as to whether he can be registered in LaLiga or will be free as of January 31.

After seven days of vacation and without the injured Lamine, Ter Stegen and Ferran Torres, the Barça team returned to work on a festive day. After the defeat in their last game against Atlético, last Saturday the 21st, the team did not train again. Flick suspended the last session scheduled for the 22nd after the frustration of that match, one of the best of the season despite the result. The German coach hopes that the squad has been able to reset these days and show the level at the start of the season in the next few games.

Activation in the gym, warm-up, three rondos that moved throughout the field so that the entire public could see the players up close. Subsequently, Hansi Flick, Barça coach, separated his players into two groups to do exercises with the ball before playing a little game with small spaces and without goals. The madness broke out in the final part, with the speed exercises.

Gavi, Pedri, Casadó and Cubarsí were among the most acclaimed by a crowd that chanted every filigree and applauded every goal. The final fireworks came when Lamine Yamal, Ter Stegen and Ferran Torres jumped out to join their teammates in giving balls to the stands and signing countless autographs.

This year the money raised from the sale of tickets, which cost between 3 and 6 euros, will go to the program Blaugranas Braceletswhich promotes projects to improve the long-term stay of children and adolescents admitted to hospital centers. One of the big news was the presence of the new CAT mascot, which was presented at the 125th anniversary gala at the Liceu on November 29.

After the solidarity training, the players will make the traditional Christmas visit to children’s hospitals in the Barcelona area.

Aside from the party that took place at the Johan Cruyff, if there is something that has everyone in Barcelona in suspense, it is the situation of Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor. The judge of the Commercial Court number 10 of Barcelona decided to deny the precautionary measure with which Barça hoped to be able to register Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor. Now the club awaits the resolution of the lawsuit it filed in a court of first instance, whose hearing is set for this Monday. If the precautionary measure requested by Barça is not granted, the club is working against the clock for a possible sale of the VIP seats at the future Camp Nou.

Both Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor participated in the session normally, but Lamine and Ferran Torres did not. The youth player is recovering from a grade 1 sprain of the anterior intertibio-peroneal ligament of his right ankle that he suffered against Leganés. The club’s statement on December 16 pointed to a loss of between three and four weeks.