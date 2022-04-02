The Barcelona coach, Xavi Hernández, appeared at a press conference prior to the League match against Sevilla. These were his impressions.

Could tomorrow be a key day?

It’s still a final for us. We have the opportunity to reach second place after a good period of results. We can endorse that we are in a good dynamic. At the Bernabéu we showed that we can compete with anyone. Sevilla may not be at their best, but they are a strong team, with a club that I admire and a coach that I also admire. They are having a great season, but it is a unique opportunity for us. A final for us. We need our fans and I hope there will be a great atmosphere tomorrow.

Is it a key day?

We have to wait to see what happens in Vigo. If there is any good news, it will be an extra motivation for tomorrow, but we have to focus on what is ours, in Sevilla. Sevilla is a good team but yes, we will be watching what happens in Vigo.

Does the 0-4 legitimize you to demand more from your players?

What he demands of us is to continue playing well. Be supportive, intense. What we demonstrated at the Bernabéu for 70 minutes. We already know the path and the line. They understand the game model better and better and now we can’t let up. We have to solidify it. The message is not to relax. We have to keep going. Tomorrow there are three more points, we have the Europa League…

Which team do you think could have benefited from the break?

We have many footballers who have not stopped. On a mental level I think it has also gone well for us because we had a lot of whiplash. But we will see tomorrow if we are with the same rhythm, the same movement of the ball, the same values. I sense that we are fine and that the players are excited. We have to grit our teeth in this month and a half that remains.

Is Rüdiger a target for Barça?

I’m not going to talk about additions. We play a lot. I understand the interest in talking about names but we have almost two months left to finish the season and we have to focus on that.

One of the positive news has been the return of Ansu, although he is not on the list. When will she come back?

It will depend on Ansu’s sensations, he has to take charge. We must take care of it. But I have seen him happy, happy. And that generates total happiness. He looks participatory and that helps.

After twelve weeks without losing, is it strange to see stability and credit?

There are no quiet days here. This is Barça and there are criticisms, opinions and judgments on a daily basis. I understand. Here there is a tense calm, we play a lot. I am not calm. Tomorrow we compete again and I like it. I am competitive. I like. Let’s see if we are capable of competing like in the last ten or twelve league games. I see the team capable, but we have tough rivals.

Piqué can return to the National Team. He would like?

It also doesn’t change anything if I like it or not. It is a question for Luis Enrique. He is a coach who is a reference for me and he will decide. The good thing about a selector is that he has many options to choose from. What I can say is that Gerard is involved and I am very happy with him.

What do you think of the Xavineta?

It makes me laugh. I am a person with a good sense of humor. I take with humor about Crackovia or Poland. It’s a prank. It is acceptable and I take it with humor. Seem right.

Will there be rotations?

It is difficult to talk about a starting team. There are many big players and you have different options. In my opinion, everyone deserves to play. But then we will decide. There is a game on Thursday and then on Sunday and the rotations are half forced.

Are you more in favor of signing versatile players or specialists?

It depends on the needs of the team. Specific players are also important. It’s about good planning.

What is Dembélé’s minute and result?

I see Ousmane happy, involved in the project… I have no complaints on a professional level. And it’s up to him. It is a question for Ousmane. I have it clear. He is a high-level footballer. I still think what I said the day of my presentation, that he can be the best in the world in his position. He is very good and it depends on him. He already knows what’s here.

I would say that because of the way they play, is Barça for women the model for the club?

I would say that women’s football is different, it is evidence. But game-wise, I’ve enjoyed it. We exchange messages with Alexia. Right now, they support Barcelona. During these years, women’s football has been an example. Wednesday was goosebumps. It was exciting, but don’t stop at that. In the semifinal it should be the same. I really enjoyed Wednesday.

How important are the renewals of Gavi and Araújo?

A lot. I have already made it clear with the minutes they play what their importance is. The club cannot afford the departures of Araújo and Gavi. They are transcendent and I think it is a matter of time. I think an agreement will be reached.

Now there are twelve games without losing since the elimination of the Cup. One day the defeat will come. How will you manage it?

I do not know. The journalistic credit I don’t know. But I feel supported by the club. The project is going well, but of course, one day we will have to lose. But we believe that sooner or later it will be lost. And there is an environment there will be criticism. But I know where I am. And when defeat comes, I will work for victory to come.

Is Busquets’ successor at Barça?

I see Busquets with a lot of rope. With this game model, we get more out of Busquets. And when not, you can play Frenkie. I see Nico more as an interior. In the event that Busquets is not there, it will have to be reconsidered, but for me it is fundamental.

Do they condition those warned?

No. What determines is the load of matches carried by the players.