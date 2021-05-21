Barcelona comes to this last day looking suspiciously at the Spanish capital in which Atlético and Real Madrid play the league. Koeman’s men have not been able to back up their comeback with their latest results and with their 76 points they do not have insurance or the third place, which would mean losing more than honor.

And it is that Barça and Seville almost six and a half million euros are played this day, the difference in income distribution between finishing third and fourth in the league. The criterion of distribution of money is somewhat complex since it is not carried out this year but is divided into this and the next four seasons. Namely, Of those 6.4 million that are specifically at stake, Barça would lose 35% this year, 20% next year and the next three years 15% each.. That loss of 6.4 million would be spread between this season and the next four and could be slightly higher if the league increases revenue and slightly lower if revenue decreases.

Therefore, although Barça no longer has anything to play at a sporting level and even have allowed Messi to advance his holidays, the club Yes, he has an economic interest in finishing third, something remarkable considering the difficult economic situation that the entity is going through. Besides of course the honor of not be in the top three, something that has not happened since 2003. To avoid a double loss, Barça must beat an Eibar that has already been relegated and thus close the season in the best possible way.