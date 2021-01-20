Return to steamroller mode. In the postponed match on matchday 5, Barcelona did not give an option to a Rayo who jumped onto the Johan Cruyff grass with a defense of five, but was overwhelmed from the first minute of play. Jenni Hermoso opened the can on 4 ‘for Alexia and Oshoala to extend the lead after, with two goals each. Mapi León, with a direct left-footed shot to the squad, made the sixth, and Aitana, in the extension, the seventh. Barça thus added its twelfth league win in 12 games, with 69 goals for and only two against. Champion numbers for a Barça team that took place a binge to forget the penalties of the Super Cup.

Barcelona came out bossy. No less was expected from a team that returned touched from the tournament held in Almería after being eliminated in the penalty shoot-out by Atlético. Mariona Caldentey, after a corner kick, was the first to test Larqué in minute 3. The culés, with several consecutive corners, they bottled a Rayo who had practically not touched the ball when he found himself below on the scoreboard. A new ball hanging from the flag was not blocked by Larqué, who, after two clearances by his defense to two shots from Alexia Putellas, was beaten by Jenni Hermoso from the left of the small area. Four minutes were enough for the almighty Barça to begin to heal wounds …

For its part, the franjirrojo team, light years ahead of Barça in terms of resources and budget, he was still recovering from the psychological blow of the first goal when he conceded the second. Again from set pieces. Melanie put a ball back into the pot that caught the Rayista defense out of place, and Alexia Putellas was there to do the second (12 ‘) with the class of those who know the art of playing football well, as the Skank song that bears his name says.

Barça was out of control, with Barça’s ’11’ and Hansen carrying the offensive weight of theirs. Precisely on the right wing of the Norwegian came the third. Graham hansen, who has just renewed until 2023, starred in one of his usual internships to serve a ball almost on a tray to Oshoala. Almost because Larqué came to touch the ball before the Nigerian’s auction, which dedicated the goal to his mother, recently deceased. Barely a quarter of an hour had passed and the crash was already resolved.

Alexia stopped the Rayista reaction attempt

On the day UEFA published the Women’s Ideal Eleven voted by the fans, Alexia Putellas gave another soccer masterclass: placement, head high, last pass, shot … and everything, wasting quality. It was not enough with the goal that was 2-0. After a few minutes in which Rayo had more possession than in any other part of the game, that of Mollet del Vallès appeared at the far post to take a ball rejected by Larqué and make it 4-0 with a good cross shot (40 ‘). Four minutes later a ball crashed into the crosshead … There was no trace of the Super Cup defeat.

And so he wanted to show it too Oshoala, who was in charge of putting the 5-0 in the electronic after a measured pass from Kheira Hamraoui from the right wing at 59 ‘. The chances fell one after another, with almost no time for the reaction of a Franco-red team that also had to suffer from the injury of Pilar García. The culés seemed to be even more on the field. Alexia stroked the hat-trick, but finally it was Mapi León, with a direct missile to the squad, the one in charge of putting the 6-0. Aitana, already in the extension time, closed the Barça feast. Barça, more leader.