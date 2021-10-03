Now we are what we are. This is what there is, “said Gerard Piqué almost three weeks ago after Barcelona’s blushing defeat in the Champions League debut against Bayern. That day, Barça began to accept the message that the team did not give for more and created a shield with which each debacle carried a justification. That speech, fed continuously by Ronald Koeman, has had a deep impact on a squad that no longer feels capable of competing against the big teams in the League and the Champions League.

There was a time when Barcelona went out to rival fields with their style ahead, ready to carry it out regardless of the quality of the rival. That ‘modus operandi’, with footballers like Xavi, Iniesta or Messi, died as these players got older and gave way to a time in which they tried to continue with the ‘tiqui taca’ despite the talent drain. Today that idea is in danger. The current Barça plays according to the rival and is content to lick their wounds when they fall against rivals that should be direct such as Bayern or Atlético.

The sample of this conformism is the last league match against the current champion. Koeman varied the system from 5-3-2 to Barcelona’s classic 4-3-3 in the last quarter century. The culés collapsed at the first change as soon as Lemar began the bleeding and, far from reacting, they conceded the second and ended the duel with a single shot on goal and with Gerard Piqué, one of his captains, acknowledging: «We could be three hours playing football that we would not score a goal. It is difficult. We’re suffering”.

The resignation of Piqué, a footballer accustomed to rebelling with everything and against everything, is that of a team in which confidence has completely disappeared. The departure of pillars such as Leo Messi or Antoine Griezmann and Koeman’s continuous statements disparaging the level of his players have buried the confidence of a squad that was already at low levels after the end of the cycle. After the duel against Atlético, the Dutch coach left a new sign that Barcelona can no longer leave with the mentality of before. “It may be that now you understand why we have sometimes played with three centrals,” he said.

Koeman’s words at a press conference are in addition to other statements he has made previously and that have been detrimental to the morale of the team. After the game against Bayern he stated that “it is very difficult to accept, but this is what there is”, after the duel against Granada he assured that “one point is better than nothing” and after puncturing with a draw against Cádiz he concluded that ” You have to be realistic and see the template we have ».

Laporta ‘buys’ the speech



That conformist message has been installed in the squad and has led Barcelona to an endless sporting crisis before the national team break. Koeman’s men have added five points from the last 18 they have played between the League and the Champions League and have barely managed to score four goals. In this interval, the Catalans have also remained unmarked in four games, something unthinkable just a year ago and a situation that Koeman hopes to solve with the return of Ousmane Dembelé, Sergio Agüero and the best version of Ansu Fati.

After having a foot and a half outside the team, Joan Laporta came out in the preview of the match against Atlético, ensuring that Koeman would continue “regardless of the result” that occurred at the Wanda Metropolitano. That message, enhanced by the difficulties in finding a new coach and the club’s financial situation, also serves to buy into the coach’s pessimistic discourse regarding the present and hopeful about the future.

After the ratification of Laporta, Koeman again showed at a press conference that Barça, for the moment, or at least until the injured return, does not give for more, so it is intuited that from the club they could have already assimilated that this speech is the one that plays while the Dutchman continues on the bench.