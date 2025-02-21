The Champions Leg is the devil and any detail can leave you in the gutter but there is no doubt that Barça has a good opportunity to go far in the European competition. Barcelona lack experience, for the novel of their template, and also lack roots in the tournament in recent years. Those intangibles that play qualifiers to face and cross continuously Barcelona does not have them. That place that precisely has plenty of Madrid. But if he does not take advantage of his brilliant juncture and a clear path, within an order, Flick’s team will have launched a magnificent occasion to the paper. He has demonstrated capacity, legs, rhythm and illusion. His football has acquired an execution rate that is homologated to be among the outstanding teams of the Champions but cannot relax or minimum.

Lamine Yamal and Raphinha THOMAS COEX / AFP

The Barcelona team is a favorite to minimal the semifinals but only with the name it will not be enough

Starting with his crossing before Benfica. In case he thinks that he can lie to Bartola he has fresh in the memory of his seismic encounter in Lisbon in January, an unparalleled match, with goals, errors to Mansalva and somewhat final of Raphinha who put up legs above gives light. The Lisbon team complained about arbitral failures and will surely wait with fruition to take revenge. If the enclosure is already listed in the big appointments, the new visit of Barcelona can generate a well -loaded cultivation broth. As for the intensity of hobby and more playing in Montjuïc Barça cannot compete with Benfica but we will have to wait for the Olimpic to raise its temperature and parquer the image of a cold stadium and more own for the tourist postureo than for football passion.

Nothing to say that Barcelona is a favorite to first overcome the eighths and then hypothetical rooms (Borussia Dortmund or Lille) but with the name the Barcelona team did not conquer any Champions. Even when he dressed with the best strikers in the world (Messi, Neymar, Suárez) Barça fought from home rappers, shameful setbacks that cannot be repeated again. Another generation of Barcelonaists wants to make their way in Europe. With the same intensity as in the Liguilla and the necessary dose of fortune, if necessary, the Flick set has an aces in his deck to dream.