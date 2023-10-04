PreviousLiveChronicle

Barça is shivering in Europe, fighting for the ball and clinging to the scoreboard, after a long-suffering football exercise in Do Drãgao. The Blaugrana lived thanks to a golden goal from substitute Ferran, after an unforced error by Romário Baró, penalized by Gündogan. In the absence of football, a single play redeemed the Barcelona fans from a bad match that seemed more like the end of a war than the beginning of the Champions League battle. Xavi’s team was burdened with injuries and cards after recovering old emotions with the 1-0 lead. Nobody asked for more from a Barça team that was defeated and scared against an opponent that fought better and also failed more than Barcelona in a decisive match for the fate of group H.

0 Diogo Costa, David Carmo, Fábio Cardoso, Wendell, Joao Mario (Nico González, min. 84), Wanderson Galeno (Iván Jaime, min. 85), Alan Varela, Romario Baro (Evanilson, min. 64), Stephen Eustáquio, Mehdi Taremi (Danny Loader, min. 84) and Pepê 1 Ter Stegen, Cancelo, Koundé, Ronald Araújo, Alex Balde, Gavi, Gündogan, Oriol Romeu (Sergi Roberto, min. 68), Lewandowski (Ferrán Torres, min. 33), Lamine Yamal and João Félix (Fermín López, min. 68 ) Goals 0-1 min. 46: Ferrán Torres. Referee Anthony Taylor Yellow cards Cancelo (min. 13), Ronald Araújo (min. 28), Gavi (min. 36), Koundé (min. 47), João Félix (min. 50) and Sergi Roberto (min. 86)

The event began and ended with the prominence of Lamine Yamal. At 16, the age Messi was when he debuted with Barça in the same Do Dragão, the winger formed in Xavi’s starting team. A good way to generate interest and expectations in Porto. The bet on the daring Yamal was somewhat offset by the return of defenders Oriol Romeu and Araujo. The Blaugrana, however, did not gain consistency but rather were imprecise, especially the midfielder, who is now struggling to find his place after a good start to the season as a replacement for Busquets. Romeu did not settle and the Portuguese pressed and attacked Barça’s many turnovers with speed.

Porto’s hasty arrivals to Ter Stegen’s area followed one another due to the impotence of Xavi’s disconnected team. The Blaugrana did not have control of the game, as inconsistent as they were insecure and distrustful, excessively slow in retreats and generous in transitions, too far from Diogo Costa’s goal. Lewandowski’s limp contrasted with some of Lamine Yamal’s dribbles. Barça only breathed at times through the youth forward, the only one who did not seem to be afraid of the match, and found relief in some leadership from João Félix. Gündogan, however, had not just hooked. The team is not yet sewn together, too exposed to the exchange of blows, without timing of play or hierarchy on the court, at the mercy of the wind of the intimidating Do Dragão.

The Blaugrana did not stop taking warnings, outnumbered in hand-to-hand combat and also on the run, when Lewandowski retired injured, tripped by Marco. It did not seem from the tone of the game that Porto were playing with three substitute defenders protected by international Diego Costa. The goalkeeper responded with confidence the few times he felt challenged in an increasingly gusty match until Romario Baró lost the ball near the boundary and led to Barça’s counterattack. Gündogan showed the excellent version of him as a passer and enabled Ferran. The Valencian did not get rusty or upset on the bench but instead made an excellent unmarking effort, followed by good control and finishing with a shot crossed between the legs of the Porto goalkeeper.

The appearance of Gündogan

The goal accelerated the Portuguese squad and did not slow down Barcelona. The cards didn’t make a difference because Barcelona’s possession and pressure didn’t work. The match remained very open due to the excitement of the Dragão fans. The moments of trouble did not stop in Ter Stegen’s area. Pepé took too long to put together the shot and led to Koundé’s emerging intervention. The same play was repeated shortly after with Araujo as Pepé’s blotter. Taremi later headed in a cross from Romário Baró after a mistake by Ferran and Ter Stegen neutralized two consecutive shots from the striker and Wendell. Nobody finished a play at Barça and there was no way for Xavi to intervene to stop Porto’s monologue.

The changes seemed reasonable according to the script of the match: Fermín and even Sergi Roberto, a second midfielder, came on for Romeu, too dispersed and substituted in each game, and João Félix, who also does not last more than an hour on the field, booed his departure from the Porto stadium. The best Barça guarantee, however, was Ter Stegen, the most recognizable footballer on the team compared to the one that won the League. Barcelona’s confusion increased when Yamal disappeared without knowing what had happened to him (an illness) while the referee whistled a penalty at the hands of Cancelo. The VAR warned the referee that Eustaquio had also previously been fouled. The Barca’s precariousness was reflected with the entry of Marcos Alonso for Yamal and the regular half-injury of Araujo.

Although the match was very long for Xavi’s team, so much so that it even ended with ten due to Gavi’s expulsion, the result remained immutable, luckily for Barcelona. The result was generous for the Blaugrana, who resisted as best they could, aware in any case that successfully defending the goal meant finally reaching the round of 16 after two years of failure in the Champions League. Europe is hard pressed for a timid Barcelona.

