The UCAM you already know that Barcelona B will be the rival facing the first game of ‘playoff’ promotion to Second. The team of Jose Maria Salmeron since of the possible ones the Barcelona subsidiary is one of the worst. García Pimienta’s squad has top-class footballers such as the Albanian striker King Manaj, international for your country and that you have scored 12 goals this campaign. Because it is about two seconds, in the match between UCAM and Barcelona B neither team will benefit from the other.

The Blaugrana subsidiary finished the second phase of the competition with 49 points and in great form after winning consecutively against Villarreal B on two occasions, Alcoyano and Ibiza. The match will be played on Sunday, May 16 at the Vicente Sanz de Don Benito stadium, a venue that twenty-four hours before will host the match between Burgos Calahorra. Linares, the team that took the place from the university students, will face Amorebieta in the first round, with the rest of the games being Real Sociedad B-Andorra, Ibiza-Castilla, Badajoz-Zamora, Sanse-Algeciras and Athletic Club-Celta B. The eight winners will play the four places in Second.

This new promotion league will take place in four Extremadura towns such as Badajoz, Almendralejo, Don Benito and Villanueva de la Serena in two rounds, the first of eight games to be played on the weekend of May 15 and 16 and the second of four clashes that will take place on May 22 and 23 and from which the four teams that achieve a place in professional football will come out. If the university students do not get rid of Barcelona B, they will have to pack.