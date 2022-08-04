Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

The Spanish press revealed that Barcelona officials met Gerard Pique, the team’s central defender, and Sergio Busquets, the midfield, separately, in order to push them to agree to a new reduction in their salaries.

“Barcelona” faces a major problem with regard to the salary structure, in light of the insistence of some players not to leave, led by Dutchman Frenkie de Jong, who is considered one of the most paid players in the team “12 million euros annually.” For this reason, Barcelona officials resorted to the two big stars, demanding both of them By proving affiliation and loyalty to the “Catalan” club, with a new reduction in the salary of each of them.

Barcelona is seeking to loan De Jong, in light of its adherence to staying and not leaving the final, until the club reduces his large salary, which is putting strong pressure on the salary structure, and this is Barcelona’s “new plan” to solve the player’s “loaning to provide salary” problem.

Catalan press sources stated that “Barca” officials met with Pique in a Barcelona restaurant, to convince him to reduce his salary, and Sport newspaper confirmed that Pique was not the only one who was asked to do so, but Busquets and his agent, as club officials held another meeting with them on the same day. , to discuss this matter.

Sport asked: Will Barca officials succeed in persuading Busquets and Pique to provide this “whip” of “oxygen”, so that the club can breathe again?

The file of Dutchman Frenkie de Jong is still open, as the club’s management seeks to find a way out, given that it represents a “lump” in the throat of “Barca”, as his salary is considered a severe element to put pressure on the club’s budget and salary structure, for exceeding the limits allowed by the Spanish League. «La Liga», and at a time when the club suffered for a long time from the accumulation of debts.