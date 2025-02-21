Giovane Elber, a Brazilian striker who made a fortune in the Bundesliga, won the two times he played against Barcelona but as an innocent hand of the draw of the round of 16 PSG of Luis Enrique and cited him with Benfica, with the recent memory of the traced 4-5 in January.

In the 75th minute, Barça lost 4-2 in da Luz but ended up turning in Extremis thanks to so much epic, in the rain, of Raphinha in 96. The incarnates protested the penalty to Lamine Yamal that meant the 4- 3 And they requested a maximum penalty just before the counter that ended in the final 4-5. There he will return in the first leg, to finish solving the tie in Montjuïc.

Good precedents

Flick’s have already won this season in Lisbon and Dortmund

In addition, the Barcelonistas fell on the most favorable side of the painting, as they would only cross with Real Madrid, Luis Enrique or Liverpool in the possible final of Munich.

The Flick set has interesting precedents that this season has already won in Lisbon and Dortmund, an important fact since in case of spending its room rival will leave the tie between Borussia and Lille.

Luis Enrique and Dembélé, in Anfield

In addition to the Madrid derby, the PSG-Liverpool and the Bayern-Bayer are the great qualifiers

If Barcelona was well stopped from the raffle, Real Madrid and Atlético cannot say the same, which will transfer a derby to Europe that was very walled with the arbitration controversy. The whites, who will not have Bellingham in the first leg of Bernabéu, have not been able to win the mattresses in the last four games, including the two draws in this league. Another bone after eliminating the City.

The round of 16 leave two other great duels among some of the favorites. The PSG-Liverpool will leave one of the leaders of Ligue 1 and the Premier League out. While Bayern-Bayer is a fratricidal confrontation between two of Germany’s powerful teams.