Basketball
The Blaugranas clearly beat Bilbao (97-84) and complete the list of eight teams that will participate in the tournament, which will be played from February 13 to 16
Unicaja, Valencia, Real Madrid, Tenerife, Joventut, Manresa, Gran Canaria and Barcelona. These are the eight teams that will participate in the King’s Cup 2025, which will be held in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria from February 13 to 16. Eight shields of…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#Barça #avoids #ridicule #qualifies #Copa #del #Rey #buzzer
Leave a Reply