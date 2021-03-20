Heading goal. Goal with the left foot poking it on the goalkeeper. Goal with a powerful right hand from outside the area. All records, perfect triplet what for Danube keep dreaming of staying in the Uruguayan first division. Last night, the mythical Centenary, a kid of 16 years he broke it and already attracts the attention of the big teams.

As reported Sports world, the Barça follow carefully the steps of Nicholas Siri, forward of the Uruguayan team. The Catalan media affirms that the club has good informants in the country Oriental and they have great player reports, just like they did with Santi Okay Y Ronald Araujo.

On the other hand, the Uruguayan player is calm and this was demonstrated in an interview on the local portal we go out., where the player affirms that he looks at the players of the Uruguay national team, but that he has a weakness for Robert Lewandowski. Nicolás, in that interview, stated: “I am going through the best moment of my short career, I am fulfilling a dream and I hope to continue.”