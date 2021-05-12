This was the performance of the Barcelona players in the draw against Levante with which Koeman’s team practically said goodbye to LaLiga and, if they had won, they would have slept as the leader while waiting for the matches of Atlético, Real Madrid and Seville.

Ter Stegen: They kicked him five times on goal and three ended in goal. With this balance, it is difficult to contribute anything positive about the role of the German goalkeeper. Now he doesn’t even kick the ball well with his feet.

Araújo: One of the best in the game, until his left ankle held him. In the first 45 minutes, he was the great hurdle behind, forceful in the air game and infecting his teammates with his drive. But an umpteenth problem in his left ankle forced him to stay in the stands in the second half.

Pique: Bad. Slow, with few ideas, kicking the ball out, with little ambition to go up. A party to forget yours.

Lenglet: Another who made a game to make him watch it. Not very forceful, weak in divided balls, losing absurd balls. The French central wandered the field like a lost soul.

Dembélé: Bursts. As is customary for the French striker, who this time multiplied on the field, acting as a lane on the right wing. He had brilliant moments, such as a great assist to Pedri so that he could score at pleasure and the goal that made it 2-3 on the scoreboard. But also unforgivable mistakes for a player of his level.

Sergio Busquets: Of the few who have dignified the shirt remains night. He tried in every way, tried to break the lines with precise passes and recovered dozens of balls, but his teammates decided to play something else. The mask did not stop him from completing a remarkable match.

De Jong: Irregular. You cannot deny him sacrifice and effort throughout the field, but he still lacks a little more conviction in some moments to finish off the plays. He had a great chance, with the goalkeeper beaten, but the Vaseline came out too high. After 14 games holding without seeing the yellow, he ended up seeing it against Levante and will not be against Celta.

Pedri: In the first five minutes he had two goals called in his boots. The first, after a great pass from De Jong, and the second with a shot that stopped Aitor ‘in extremis’. In the end, he was able to score on the third time. His game went from more to less, proving once again that he has reached this end of the season with the reserve deposit on.

Sunrise: The left-back suffered the unspeakable to stop De Frutos, having many problems in defensive coverage. In attack he continued with his good performances, giving Messi a rebound assist to open the scoring.

Messi: He scored a great volley goal and generated the counterattack that ended with Pedri’s goal. But he was seen to fail, losing balls and without ideas. If the best player in the world does not believe, the rest of the team already lowers their arms directly. And it gave the feeling that Leo no longer believes in this title.

Griezmann: The usual in the French, a lot of struggle and energy, but little effectiveness in the end. For a player of average hair it would be a good final balance, for a crack, or at least he arrived at Barcelona with this label, a new disappointment.

Substitutions

Sergi Roberto: Grim and humiliated. Nefarious because he returned to play a terrible game, starting as central, being the culprit of the first goal by not covering Melero, and humiliated because Koeman decided to replace him in the 84th minute, when he had entered after the break, replacing Araújo. The face of Sergi when he left the field was of consternation, but the truth is that he had deserved the change to pulse. Since he came out of the injury, he has not given a right.

Mingueza: Improved in defensive performance, but without providing a bonus either. He was placed as a right central, Sergi Roberto advancing the position.

Dest: In the ten minutes he was on the field he tried to add depth, with little success.

Braithwaite: He hardly participated.

Riqui Puig: He replaced Sergi Roberto in the 84th minute. In the short time he had he put one more gear into the game and pushed the team forward. Koeman’s systematic neglect becomes incomprehensible.