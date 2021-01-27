Net: The Brazilian fulfilled the record in a quite placid game, except for the occasional moment in the second half. In the goal he could have put a tougher hand to avoid the rebound, but he cannot be singled out for this small deficit either. Very good at footwork.

Mingueza: He is not a right back. He seems uncomfortable, insecure, without resources and not very successful. He never knew how to provide solutions on the right wing, suffering both in defense and attack. Every day that passes it is clear that he cannot continue playing in the band anymore.

Araujo: Spectacular. If he also had more lucidity and criteria when it comes to getting the ball out, we would be talking about a center-back who could mark an era. He has to improve with the ball at his feet because in the rest of the facets he is today a ‘top’ central defender.

Lenglet: The Frenchman was the most used resource to clean the ball from his own field, more than fulfilling the mission entrusted to him. Solvent in defense and very attentive when it comes to getting the ball out.

Junior: He left the field pissed off. Reasons are not lacking because you can not play worse. A new opportunity thrown away from the Dominican. Insecure in defense and misguided in attack. He sent real melons to the area, frustrating very clear plays. In fact, his best assist was on the rebound, because his destiny was not De Jong, as it ended up being, who ended up sending the ball to the crossbar.

Sergio Busquets: His first part was a monument to football, recovering dozens of balls and distributing the game at will, with thirty-meter passes to break the rival’s pressure lines, especially a spectacular one to Messi. After the break, his game went down a notch or two, but he kept the type thanks to his tactical intelligence and knowing how to be on the field. The team will miss him this Sunday, since he will not be against Athletic when he completes the card cycle.

De Jong: From less to more. He started more timid than usual, without participating much in the game, perhaps overshadowed by a huge Busquets. But the Dutchman grew as the game progressed and showing his best side. He sent a ball to the post, a prelude to his recital of offensive play, with a great pass into space for Griezmann to assist Messi at will and then taking advantage of Alba’s assistance to finish the game.

Riqui Puig: He played for the first time this season for more than 45 minutes, specifically 67. But this time he was too hasty, wanting to show many things, aware that opportunities appear in droppers at this Barça. However, he stayed halfway. He didn’t play badly, but it wasn’t by far his best game. Even so, he came close to scoring his second goal for the first team, sending a ball into the squad.

Trincao: The Portuguese still does not complete a round match. It is true that he starred in interesting plays, that they gave him a book penalty and that he showed some improvement compared to previous games, but he is still very irregular in his game, also missing a very clear chance only before the goalkeeper. Neither did Mingueza help him in the support for the right wing, having to find his life by himself.

Messi: The Argentine was seen with great enthusiasm and very motivated throughout the game. Harassed and many times knocked down by his rival, Leo knew how to overcome all adversities, grass included. He sent a ball over the free-kick crossbar and put the tables on the scoreboard after a generous pass from Griezmann.

Griezmann: The forward is an example of work and professionalism in the field, fighting for all the balls and sacrificing himself in defense, but he still needs to be more decisive. He showed his gratitude by giving Messi a goal on a plate.

CHANGES:

Sunrise: Superlative. He entered in the 67th minute for a disappointing Junior and in two minutes he had already taken over the left wing. The team’s game was overturned by his band and from that position came the second goal, after a great pass from Messi, which served the side to assist De Jong in a precise way.

Pedri: It was not the revolution of other parties, but his game dazzled on more than one occasion.

Dembélé: He was less participatory and active, starting this time from the right wing.

Braithwaite: Played six minutes. He hardly intervened in the game.