Ronald Koeman moved chips seriously for the first time since the season began. With bad result. Dembélé and Pedri left Ansu and Coutinho on the bench, and Dest debuted as a starter as a left back. Lenglet kept his position in the eleven after serving a sanction against Sevilla. Lined up with a 4-2-3-1, and clearly from more to less, this was Barça’s one on one in Getafe.

Net: It goes to more. It occupies more space in the area than Ter Stegen and that is an advantage in the aerial game of the rivals, with the foot it is not complicated. Reliable, he solved without problems an arrival of Arambarri in the first part. On the penalty, he did not guess Jaime Mata’s shot. Then he made a stop to Cucho.

Sergi Roberto. He left a grid in the first part for Cucurella to come in, who made a great game. He had his pluses and minuses with the youth squad. In attack he is always a correct player. Approved, no more.

Pique. Conditioned by a yellow in a jump with Cucho in which he did not seem to commit any infraction. He tried to push the team in the second half, carrying the ball up, joining in transitions. He was at the height in a team that did not give the level. Of the few who showed pride.

Lenglet. He suffers as soon as there are meters behind him, but he fulfilled within the low level of the team from the break. He had a final loss that left him in evidence but the centrals were not Barça’s problem in Getafe.

Dest. He started uneasy, but he let go and, despite not playing in his best band, he participated in the action of Messi’s shot at the stick in the first half. He finished as a right lane. It is intense, but not very precise with the ball. You must make a lot of progress.

Busquets. The season has started well. Well placed, maybe playing with a pivot and not feeling so vulnerable has helped. Very reliable in delivery, he is playing with concentration and calmer because he is protected. He gives the level. De Jong, no.

De Jong. His party is defined in the action of the penalty. Childish. A player who, for now, has gone from illusion to fiasco. Disappointing and absolutely inconsequential, it needs a change. Or a good portion of bench.

Pedri. It’s a joy to watch him play football. So easy and with such courage despite his apparent fragility at 17 years old. A wonder boy who has a gift. He gave a wonderful ball to Griezmann that the Frenchman sent to the clouds. It was diluted in the second part and it was replaced.

Messi. This time he started on the right, something that perhaps surprised Bordalás. Koeman wanted to leave without reference to the central Getafe and avoid that the Argentine had to support them from behind. He was able to score two goals (a ball on the post and a shot in the last minute) but in the second half he disappeared. You have to demand more.

Dembélé. A Martian in the field. In the first half, he had already lost 14 balls. Koeman gave him an hour and ended up, like so many coaches, tired of him. As has been written before, his problem, beyond injuries, is that he does not make good decisions on the field. It only has one possible role, and it is that of a specialist to try to help when there is space ahead and in the last half hours.

Griezmann. A forward worth 120 million euros cannot throw a gift like the one Pedri sent him with a bow to the sky. He never comes into contact with the ball. If when they see his unchecks, he misses the goals, he should not raise his voice when he goes to France.

Ansu Fati. Fallon. It wasn’t unbalanced, and Nyom drove him crazy with her ugly tricks. It has fallen since the Villarreal and Vigo games. Maybe too much sugar.

Coutinho. He tried to carry the handle when he went out into the field. His presence was noted, but it was not enough. He must lavish more on the shot on goal.

Trincao. It goes from more to less. Intranscendent, he missed an easy change of orientation and got involved with the ball several times. Another that has not maintained the level.

Braithwaite. It gave a certain mordant to the attack of the Barça. At least it causes things to happen. It lacks a touch of quality and brilliance but a team in which the players are afraid to step on the area, at least makes a fuss.

Riqui Puig. Testimonial appearance of ten minutes. He wanted to be relevant in the game but did not have time to warm up.