Faced with an adverse context due to the bad moment of Barça in futsal, fifth in the Asobal League with 24 points out of a possible 29 and plagued by casualties, striker Antonio Pérez has stood out to complete a great performance this season. The Jaenense is the top scorer of the culé with 10 goals in 13 games and has been renewed by the Barça club for three more years.

His contract ended next June 2025 and becomes a strategic operation to ensure the continuity of one of the main bastions of the present and future of the team led by Tino Pérez. The Andalusian landed at the Palau Blaugrana in the summer of 2022 and at 24 years old he is in the best moment of his career.

In the course in which he has further consolidated his projection, Antonio is third on the list of top league scorers, only behind Cecilio (Movistar Inter wing) with 13 goals and Mati Rosa (Jaén center) with 11 goals.

The Barça defender has managed to be defensively secure, in addition to having brought out his best offensive version, making use of his powerful shot and good positioning in all areas.

