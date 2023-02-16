While the Catalan media almost ignore the news of the millionaire payment by the Camp Nou club to the former vice president of the National Arbitration Committee, the Madrid ones are unleashed

Huge clamor in Madrid, silence in Barcelona. Spain still divided, this time on the referee scandal involving Barça. The Catalan media give little or very little space to the denunciation of the millionaire payment by the Camp Nou club to the former vice president of the National Arbitration Committee, the Madrid media are looking for news.

Related risks — At the moment, Barcelona are not risking anything, because it is a tax investigation and there is no complaint against the club. The Federation, which in its legislative system provides for relegation in the event of payments to the referees, has straight antennas on the case but for sanctions to be activated against Barça, ordinary justice will have to involve the sporting one. And at the moment there are no movements in this direction.

The case, however, remains very open. On the front page of Madrid's political newspaper Sul Mundo, the 33 invoices issued between 2016 and 2018 by Dasnil 95, the company of the former arbitrator (career between 1977 and 1992) and then vice president of the committee (from 1994 to 2018) Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira, at Futbol Club Barcelona. The total paid by Barça to the club of the Barcelona whistle (and Barcelona player according to the Madrid press) amounts to 1,685,142 euros, almost 300 thousand euros more than what emerged yesterday.

And always on the Mundo they point out that in the period covered by the above invoices, Barça remained for 746 days without being whistled against a penalty, from 14 February 2016 to 1 March 2018. The figure makes noise but obviously we then have to see if there were missed penalties against Barcelona. In the three years between 2016 and 2019 (although Enriquez Negreira left office in 2018) two Liga for the blaugrana, one for the Blancos, with 4 penalties in total against Barcelona. This is because Barcelona claims in a press release that they asked for dossiers on the referees 'as everyone does' while the investigators claim that the payments were used 'to avoid unfavorable episodes on the pitch'.

Since 2001, and even before — The declarations of Josep Maria Bartomeu, vice president with Joan Laporta and then president of Barcelona from 2015 to 2020, when he was forced to resign due to various scandals, to Mundo are decidedly more interesting: “The first invoice to Dasnil 95 that appears at Barcelona dates back to 2001 , with Joan Gaspart as president. When Joan Laporta won the election in 2003 this service already existed. They told me that there are no invoices prior to 2001 because there was no reason to keep them, but I know that this is something that comes from the time of the presidency of Josep Lluis Nuñez” (in office from 1978-2000). Dasnil 95 was founded in the reference year of its name, 1995, with Enriquez Negreira as Vice President of the Referee Committee from the year before.

"In 2015 I met Javier Enriquez Negreira – continues Bartomeu – the son of Jose Maria. He was the one who did the dossiers on the referees, but I dealt with him in the sports area, I never met with him or with his father. The dossiers exist physically, and there are the videos that Javier made: he took the matches and analyzed the plays in which the referee had implemented well or badly ". Because one of the most absurd things about this new scandal that has hit Barcelona is that Enriquez Negreira senior told the tax officials who initiated the investigation that he had never produced physical documents for Barcelona, ​​only "oral reports". Bartomeu says something else, the case remains sensational, the outcome in punitive terms very uncertain.

February 16 – 10:10

