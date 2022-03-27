We have to start talking seriously about Ferran’s numbers since he signed for Barcelona. He has already racked up seven goals and dished out five assists. These numbers for a player who usually falls to the side are excellent.
The skilled Valencian winger is beginning to agree with all those who justified the large amount of money that Barça had paid to get his services.
This is a player who can perform his duties in any of the three attacking positions. Until now, Xavi has been placing him on the left wing, the natural place for Ansu Fati, who is slowly beginning to recover from his injury.
The Catalan coach will have a serious problem when he has to leave one out of Auba, Ansu, Ferran Torres and Ousmane Dembélé.
Perhaps Barça’s top scorer since the winter market is Aubameyang and the player who generates the most danger is Dembélé, but the current leader of the offensive plot is the Valencian.
It has a unique ability to find spaces through constant unchecking. Skill that makes him a fearsome striker despite his occasional lack of aim in some games.
With the Spanish team he is already, by some distance, the top scorer in Luis Enrique’s time, and if he maintains a good goalscoring rhythm in the remaining years of his career, he may even catch up with Villa.
He is a player with a very good touch on the ball, so for Barça he is an ideal winger. He is very capable of teaming up with midfielders and a good understanding of Barcelona’s game. It seems unbelievable that he arrived barely two months ago.
Everything points to the fact that little by little he will settle down as what he really is: a star of this sport.
