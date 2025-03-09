The sudden death of the doctor Carles Miñarrodoctor of the first Blaugrana team, has shocked Spanish football and, especially, all members of FC Barcelona, ​​who have said goodbye – from the president, Joan Laporta, to each of the players – of One of the most beloved members of the coaching staff of the Culé team.

“I want to communicate in the name of FC Barcelona the death of the first team’s doctor, Carles Miñarro, a man highly estimated by all. As you can imagine, the players, the staff, the coach, all were very affected. There was a situation of enormous sadness because he was a person who loved himself very much. He did not have a ‘no’ for anyone, a great professional, a great doctor, “the maximum leader of the entity, visibly excited about what happened.

Also the players of the first squad wanted to say goodbye publicly from the doctor. “I still don’t believe it, a big hug for the family”Pedri wrote, on the line of the rest of the captains. “Not to believe it. Rest in peace doc. A lot of strength for family and friends. God strengthens his hearts at this hard moment, “said Ronald Araújo.

Marc-André Ter Stegen also had a message of love for him and his loved ones: “I am missing the words. I send all my strength and support to your family and friends. Rest in peace. We will miss you and we will always take you in the heart, Carles“

“Difficult to believe and accept everything that has happened. Carles, thank you very much for everything you have helped me, not only this year, but throughout my career. You will miss you, and your person will always be remembered in our hearts, and in my family, “Dani Olmo wrote.

“Doqui, always in our hearts, we will miss you a lot”Gavi said on his social networks, while Lamine Yamal published a white heart next to the club’s statement. “We will miss you, Carles,” said Ferran Torres, to which Iñigo Martínez has joined. “Rest in peace, Carles,” the central wrote.





Spanish football turns with Barça

Shortly after the news is known, Spanish football has turned to the Blaugrana entity: “Real Madrid CF, its president and its board of directors deeply lament the death of the doctor of FC Barcelona, ​​Carles Miñarro García. Real Madrid wants to express their condolences and love to all his relatives, his companions, to FC Barcelona and all his loved ones. Rest in peace, “the White Club published in a statement.

“We will never oppose the suspension because We understand that life is the most important and you cannot play thinking that that person with whom you have lived for a long time is no longer“said the president of Osasuna, Luis Sabalza, who conveyed his” condolences to his family and Barcelona because we have felt it because we can all be in that situation

Also the president of the RFEF, Rafael Louzán, spoke about it and sent a message of encouragement to the Miñarro family and the Catalan club. “Barcelona called me to move the sad news. We also move our condolences from the federation to family and friends. It is a shame what has happened“He said. And explained the reasons for the Federation to decide the suspension of the party:”Out of respect for the person. For his memory we had to suspend the game. To be remembered. And when it happens so suddenly it is complicated to administer, “added the Galician leader.





“From RCD Espanyol we want to convey Our deepest condolences to family and friends by Dr. Carles Miñarro, and FC Barcelona. DEP, “said the Perico Table, to whom Girona joined, transmitting in the same way his” most condolences to the relatives of Carles Miñarro and the entire Barca family. “

The Catalan Football Federation also shared its condolences, as well as the president of the College of Physicians of Barcelona, ​​Jaume Padrós, which has been shown “dismayed by the sudden death of Dr. Carles Miñarrodoctor of the medical services of Barça “.

Padrós described Miñarro as “One of the great assets of the country’s sport medicine”and highlighted his honesty and brilliance “from discretion”, as well as he was an “empathic and very proactive person in the defense of specialty and excellence.”