Barça and Real Madrid monopolized the majority of the awards that were distributed at the Globe Soccer Awards ceremony that was held this Friday in Dubai.

On the part of the Blaugrana, Lamine Yamal received the award for best emerging player, while Aitana Bonmatí was recognized as the best soccer player in the world, just like the Barcelona women’s team.

Vinícius, awarded as the best of the year at the Globe Soccer Awards. Fabio Ferrari / Ap-LaPresse

Madrid was also chosen the best on the planet. Vinícius, beaten by Rodri in the Ballon d’Or and winner after The Best, was awarded at the Emirates as the best of the year and his teammate Jude Bellingham was praised as the best midfielder.

Courtois, with a trophy for his career, Florentino Pérez, as best president, and Ancelotti, as best coach, completed the white awards. Neymar and Cristiano Ronaldo were also awarded.