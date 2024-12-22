With five days left until the conclusion of the first round of the Endesa League, the last places for the Copa del Rey are far from being awarded. Barça, Joventut and Baxi Manresa, tied in the table until this Sunday, are fighting a small Catalan battle to take over one of them. After the day, Barcelona and Black and Green took advantage.

In the midst of the crisis, Barça gained some oxygen by successfully beating MoraBanc Andorra. Although it was not as easy as the scoreboard ended up indicating, since until the final stretch of the first half it was the Principality’s team who dominated. And they played without Shannon Evans and Jerrick Harding, their two best players, threatening another fire in the Palau. Satoransky’s resilience drove the change of dynamic and drew a happy ending.

Joventut, for its part, showed clear improvement and beat Leyma Coruña at the Coliseum, taking a big step towards sealing its cup title. Dekker, with 30 points, was the hero of Badalona. The one that could not follow this winning trail was Baxi Manresa, which fell on the field of Surne Bilbao, one of the teams mired in the fight for relegation, in a bad game by Diego Ocampo’s team.