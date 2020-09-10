Barça stunned this Wednesday shortly after 11:00 after they introduced that Messi was becoming a member of the group similtaneously Coutinho, who had already been coaching for a number of days; and that Busquets, Ansu and De Jong, who had been with the Spanish and Dutch groups respectively. The knowledge, accompanied by a photograph of Messi in the course of the group and, beware, with Luis Suárez on his left, is one of the best signal that Barça is making an attempt to return to normality and that, not less than apparently, it has the complicity of the Argentine . Operating with the remainder of the staff underneath Koeman’s watch solely after two classes may be very symbolic.

The 2 sides, as a result of that’s how Barça and Messi have been divided simply a few weeks in the past, start to make gestures to get nearer. Within the worst part of the storm, the membership introduced the sale of its first shirt (which had arrived with a manufacturing facility drawback, pale) and put Messi as a picture regardless of the formal announcement of the existence of the burofax. Because the participant introduced that he was staying at Barça, and regardless of his resounding assaults in opposition to Bartomeu, the membership has saved his winks on social networks. Messi has additionally behaved. After lacking coaching for per week, a problem that the membership has ignored exactly in order to not fan extra fires, he was the primary to reach on the Ciutat Esportiva on Monday and should have proven one of the best predisposition to be with the remainder of the staff. his teammates and even think about enjoying a couple of minutes subsequent Saturday in opposition to Nàstic.

Closing the cracks on this robust risk of divorce shouldn’t be going to be simple. It stays to be resolved what’s Messi’s relationship with the coach, Ronald Koeman; and likewise with the wardrobe, which for years has regarded him as a demigod however during which he arouses some suspicion after latest occasions. The query of the captaincy additionally stays to be resolved. If it’s a matter of normalizing the situation, the logical factor is that the six-time Ballon d’Or continues to put on the bracelet although it’s not a sound interlocutor with Bartomeu and {that a} ‘delegate’ may be appointed for that operate, extra in a state of affairs of post-pandemic like the present one, during which the wage cuts will drive frequent communications between gamers and the noble ground. One other factor is that Messi voluntarily decides to surrender the bracelet, a query that will additionally imply one other seismic motion in Barça.

It’s a unusual state of affairs however, as if it have been the scene after an excellent household transfer, every little thing slowly begins to return to its place. Bartomeu. Koeman, Messi, the dressing room, all events are conscious that many issues from the home nonetheless need to be put of their place. In gestures, nonetheless, he’s successful the political correctness of the events. The subsequent episode, maybe, might be Suárez’s goodbye. Though that photograph of the Uruguayan to his left yesterday provides for a lot of interpretations.