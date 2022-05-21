The women of Olympique Lyon have won the Champions League for the eighth time. In a very entertaining final, Lieke Martens’ FC Barcelona was sidelined 3-1.

Dutch internationals Daniëlle van de Donk and Damaris Egurrola (both Lyon) and Martens started on the bench in the atmospheric Allianz Stadium in Turin. Nevertheless, a wonderful game developed on the playing field in which the French completely overran the opponent in the first half hour.

Amandine Henry opened the scoring in the fifth minute, and how! The French midfielder took out at least 25 meters and the ball sailed into the top right corner. Keepster Sandra Panos had no chance at all. Ada Hegerberg signed for the 0-2 in the 23rd minute. The Norwegian phenomenon ran away from the backs of her opponents and hit the target with a bounce. The 26-year-old Hegerberg has won the Champions League five times before with Lyon, where she has played since 2014.



Ten minutes later it was already 3-0 for Lyon and the game seemed decided. The defense of Barcelona was simply overrun by the chasing attackers and Catarina Macario was able to tap in from close range.

Barcelona played 44 games this season until tonight, of which it won 43. Only lost the return in the Champions League semi-final against Wolfsburg, but that was after the first leg had ended in 5-1. The goal difference of the Catalans in those 44 games is staggering: 210 for, 19 against.

It took until five minutes before halftime in the final until Barcelona finally did something in return. Captain Alexia Putellas pushed a cross from Graham Hansen into Lyon's goal: 3-1. And so the halftime score was a bit more bearable and there was hope for the second half.

After the break, the game was much more balanced. Patricia Guijarro showed her special class and seemed to take care of the connecting goal for a while. The Spanish midfielder captured the ball in the center circle and fired directly at Lyon’s goal. Keepster Christiane Endler didn’t stand a chance, but the ball hit the crossbar.



Moments later, Martens came in. The Dutch attacker had recovered just in time from persistent injuries and was given half an hour to turn the game around. The best chances were then without a doubt for Barcelona, ​​but Asisat Oshoala and Ana Maria Crnogorcevic were just a bit out of focus. And so Barça failed to defend the Champions League title and it was a celebration for Van de Donk and Egurrola, who remained on the bench for the entire game.

In 2019 Lyon was also too strong for Barcelona in the final. Then Hegerberg even scored three times. Martens was then already part of the Catalans.

Lieke Martens (l) goes on stage to collect the silver medal. © AFP



The Lyon players are celebrating. © AFP



Ada Hegerberg shows her sixth Champions League. © AFP

