A double Spanish-Russian duel, ElPozo Murcia-Tyumen (16:00, Goal and Esport3) Y Barça-Communist Party (21:00, Goal, Esport3 and BarçaTV), resolves this weekend at the Palau Blaugrana in Barcelona the Champions of last season, despite the fact that the present course has already started. A circumstance motivated by the pandemic that has left atypical situations. Beyond the dance of dates and venue (the tournament was scheduled in April in Minsk), the curious situation of some signings stands out. The newcomer players for this season they may be available as long as they have not played the tournament with another team. A work for Juanjo, goalkeeper who managed to qualify for this Final Four with Barça and now militates in ElPozo, who will not be able to play with either of them. He neither did Barca Coelho, to come from the eliminated Benfica.

With these conditions, barcelonistas and murcians, like his two Russian rivals, They will try something historic: never have two teams from the same country played in the Champions League final. The title also has another award: European square for this season. A privilege to which another Spanish team also aspires, the Valdepeñas, second in the League after Movistar (this one with a fixed place), which would enter for the first time in Europe if the title Neither ElPozo nor Barça win it.

The Catalans start as favorites and more when it was confirmed that they would host this final phase for the second time. The first time was in 2012, in Lleida, in which they won the first of their two titles. For this they will have to eliminate the Communist Party in the semifinals (its official name, MFK KPRF, Mini Fútbol club and the acronym of the political party, which has promoted this club since its creation in 2003), a team in which the Spanish also play Lin and Raúl Gómez. For its part, The Well Murcia He aspires to his first title on his return to this competition after twelve years. His rival, the dangerous Tyumen, with exMovistar and Palma, Bruno Taffy.