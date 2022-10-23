Show of the blaugrana who overwhelm the Basques with three goals in the first 22 ‘. The French star of one goal and three assists. Sergi Roberto, Lewa and Ferran Torres also scored. Atletico wins in Seville 2-1 with a brace from Griezmann

The Blaugrana hurricane hits Athletic Bilbao to close the games after less than half an hour of play at the Camp Nou. All easy for Xavi’s team, who enchants the audience with a Dembélé in great form. Three goals in the first 22 ‘, all with the direction and direct hand of the Frenchman, and night falls on the former Valverde’s Athletic. In the second half there is also glory for Ferran Torres, who signs the poker with a quarter to go. Waiting to play their fate in the Champions League against Bayern, the Catalans thus respond to the Blancos by staying three points away from the top.

WINNING MOVES – For the match against the Basques Xavi designs a different Barça than usual. If the setting remains the usual at least on paper, with the traditional 4-3-3, it is the interpreters who change the setting in the field. In the offensive trident there is in fact Gavi, who however acts a few meters behind Lewandowski, leaving room for the insertions on the left of Pedri and Balde. The move then to focus on the double director with Busquets and De Jong gives the Blaugrana supremacy in midfield. The result of Xavi’s experiments is an overflowing Barça, capable of breaking through with disarming ease. Too bad that after half an hour the Catalans have to change the score due to a muscle problem in Gavi (who gives way to Kessie), but at that point Barça has already taken off. See also Barcelona, ​​out of the Europa League; Eintracht, with Borré, forward

SUPER DEMBéLé – Yes, because it takes just 12 ‘to address the game and the result, and that’s just the appetizer. In a Barça that breaks through practically on all sides against the static Basque defense, Dembélé is nothing short of devastating. The Frenchman manages practically everything, starting with the winning header that unlocks the result on Lewandowski’s cross. Shortly before, to ignite the enthusiasm of the Camp Nou had been a left foot deflected with difficulty by Unai Simon. Six minutes later, however, to make the Blaugrana crowd explode is a number of him on the right accompanied by a winning pass for Sergi Roberto. The personal show of the Frenchman continues another few minutes later: descent on the right, lunge and assist in the center for Lewa, who tows and turns in a handkerchief to sign the 3-0 with a powerful left under the crossbar. Basically a sentence, which allows the Blaugrana to slow down to manage a guest reaction that, in reality, does not arrive. While limiting their efforts, the Blaugrana still close to scoring at least in four circumstances, catching a sensational wood with Pedri from a few steps (53 ‘) and completing the goleada in the 73rd minute with a winning entry from the new entry Ferran Torres. The assist? Once again by Dembélé, able to find the winning corridor between two opposing defenders. Barça is then forced to close out due to the injury of Sergi Roberto who comes after Xavi’s five changes. See also IMSA | Also Delétraz and Hartley on WTR's Acura LMDh in 2023

ATHLETIC OK – A few hours earlier also Atletico smiles, who conquer the Villamarìn of Seville thanks to a brace from Griezmann. Victory of weight and heart for the Cholo gang, which in the last half hour resisted the assaults and the overbearing return of the hosts. Fekir’s seal is useless in the final minutes, because the colchoneros draw the bonus of good luck right at the end, when Alex Moreno hits the crossbar missing the draw. The rojiblancos are now third on their own with one point over Real Sociedad and three over Betis.

October 23, 2022 (change October 23, 2022 | 23:14)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Barça #Dembélé #crash #Bilbao #Real