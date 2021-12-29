The FC Barcelona Board of Directors is already thinking about next year’s squad. One of the chosen to reinforce the Barça defense, it would be the Spanish international César Azpilicueta. The winger would arrive at the Camp Nou free in the next summer market, after not renewing and thus ending his contract with Chelsea.

According to the journalist Gerard romero, the azulgrana club already has a principle of agreement to seize the services of the defense. Only the operation would be reversed, if the Spanish player does not manage to solve some personal problems that he has pending. If all goes well, Barça would sign an experienced player to complement the group of young talents that Xavi Hernández is forming.

César Azpilicueta is an old acquaintance of the Santander League. The winger made his professional debut with Club Atlético Osasuna, which gave him the opportunity to sign for one of the greats of French football. Now he would arrive in Barcelona, ​​after being European champion and captaining one of the greats of English footballAs is Chelsea, in addition to being one of Luis Enrique’s fixtures in the national team.