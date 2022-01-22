Spanish women’s football will live this Sunday (12:00) his great Clásico, Barça-Atlético. Azulgranas and rojiblancas will meet in the Super Cup in what will be the fourth final between both teams, who dispute this title for the first time. It should be remembered that Barça and Atlético have been rivals in the semifinals of the last two editions of this trophy with equal wins. A fact that prevented Barça from getting the perfect season last year after winning the League, the Cup and the Champions League, but not the Super Cup.

More concretely, the Catalan team beat the rojiblancas in the 2019 semifinals, then being champion of the Super Cup by knocking out Real Sociedad in the final. In 2020 it was the opposite: Atlético knocked out Barça in the semis (1-1, with a victory on penalties) and was proclaimed champion in the final after defeating Levante.

Returning to the finals, Barça beat Atlético with two of the three finals won between the two clubs. In the Cup, Atlético beat Barça in the 2016 final, the reverse being the case in 2017 and 2018, with two consecutive titles for Barça. In the League, dominance in terms of titles goes through the ages. Atlético added three consecutive titles between 2016 and 2019. Barça, current champion of the last two Leagues, had also previously won four from 2011 to 2015. In between, Athletic won the League in 2016, with Barça and Atlético as second and third classified, respectively.

Barcelona dominates the Clásicos against Atlético

If we take into account the balance in the clashes between both teams in the last twelve years, we find that the Catalan team is the great dominator of these events. In total they have been disputed some 34 Clásicos in this period, spread over twenty-five in the League, six in the Copa de la Reina, two in the Super Cup and one in the Champions League. From them, Barça has emerged victorious on 18 occasions compared to the seven in which the triumph was red and white, leaving nine ties remaining.

In their last matchup in the League, Barça came out champion after beating the rojiblancas 0-3 with the goals from Oshoala, Aitana Bonmatí and Martens, although last season Atleti was the only team in the Primera Iberdrola that was able to beat Barça (4-3), in the first leg of that same campaign, 2020-21, the culé team emerged victorious with a 3-0 at home and with Patri Guijarro, Jenni Hermoso, from a penalty, and Martens as scorers.

In this way, Atlético has it in their power to continue closing the gap with Barça, the clear dominator of these clashes. The rojiblancas, who have not played in the Champions League this year, only have in their power to win the Super Cup and the Cup and they will go all out to achieve it. “For a big club like Atleti, it is important to add this title to continue winning and being attractive for the fans and for the players we have and those who will come,” Laia Aleixandri said in an interview with AS.