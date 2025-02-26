The Metropolitan will issue a sentence and decide on the finalist of Copa del Rey. Barça and Atlético de Madrid did not pass the tie (4-4) In a frantic match in Montjuic that ended the fairest result with what was seen in the grass.

Bengals and glass bottles against their bus had ‘entertained’ the previous mat of the semifinals. A reception that only served to monitor Atleti: at 25 seconds, Julián Álvarez warned with a header that forced Szczesny to stretch. At 56, The spider stung: Griezmann and Paul played short from the corner, the Frenchman hung the area and the Argentine pushed the network prolonged by a Lenglet on the penalty spot. A minute, a goal, and the ‘semis’, uphill for the culés.

The nightmare in Montjuic was not over yet. Only four minutes later, those of Cholo Simeone hit again. Again with Álvarez and Griezmann as protagonists: the ‘9’ of the Albiceleste stole in the center of the field to start a lethal against the prince culminated, saving as bucket with a cut and beating the Polish goal with the right.

He dosed efforts from there the mattress team against a Barça whose greatest danger in the first quarter of an hour had been a shot outside the network and a center poisoning. But the team that has forged Flick is used to believing until the end and never surrendering. And that faith served him to respond to Atleti with the same currency: If the mattresses had made two goals in five minutes, the culés needed two to tie.

It was in 18 ‘when the most laureate team in the Cup touched cornea: the connection between Lamine Yamal and Koundé left the side alone on the right to send the ball to the penalty spot and that Pedri, who arrived in the second line, cuts distances with a first shot that Musso did not guess. In the next play, Barça took the colors to Atlético to a stopped ball: Raphinha took a corner to the second stick looking in the defense of the area.

The game went crazy, with a frantic struggle of powers in the center of the country It ended up being Íñigo Martínez, in a play traced to the second, which made 3-2 To get to the break with the duties done … and with controversy: the mattress picture complained about a block of Cubarsí to Llorente, who could not chase the central culé until the second stick.





He returned to plant the Atlético battle, but his clearest opportunity to put the tables on the scoreboard was a Griezmann’s shot inside the area that Szczesny took out becoming giant. By then, the ball and dominance of the game were already completely azulgranas in a Montjuic who enjoyed a scandal semifinals seeing his team win.

With the passage of the minutes the rojiblanco team was gaining ground, but the joy lasted little: Lamine Yamal, with a fantasy play that are already customary in the city, left Reinildo for the soils, attracted Musso and He left her so that Lewandowski, who was just in the field for five minutes, just had to push her To sentence Atleti.

But the rojiblancos had not yet said the last word. Llorente stepped on an area and spliced ​​a belt pass to the network to make 4-3. It was the 84th minute and the athletics dreamed with an end of the epic game. No sooner said than done. The Cholo – once again – believed until the end against a Barça who looked winner and Sorloth tied the game A pleasure to pass Samu Lino to leave the pass to the final to the fate of the Metropolitan.