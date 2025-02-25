Ferran Torres and Dani Olmo had the deserved opportunity for ownership; When television focused on VAR before starting the game one of the referees had been put in the wallpaper of his computer the motto of “Respect the referee”, as … If respect did not have to earn it. Julián Álvarez, two auctions in a minute and the second was a goal, after winning Pedri’s back. Despite the brilliant start of his team, Simeone in tracksuit, a gray tracksuit, two large sizes, was a bad omen.

Barcelona

Szczesny; Kounde, Cubarsí, Íñigo Martínez, Balde; Of Jong, Pedri; Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo, Raphinha; and Ferran

Musso; Llorente, Giménez, Lenglet, Javi Galán; Giuliano, from Paul, Gallagher, Barrios; Julián Álvarez and Griezmann

0-1, m.1: Julián Álvarez; 0-2, m. 6: Griezmann; 1-2, m. 19: Pedri; 2-2, m. 21: Cubarsí; 3-2, m. 41: Íñigo Martínez; 4-2, m. 74: Lewandowski; 4-3, m. 84: Llorente; 4-4, m. 90+3: Sorloth

Hernández Hernández (Canarian committee) warned Javi Galán, Diego Simeone, Giménez, Barrios and Sorloth.

How good Atlético de Madrid went from behind, with fineness, has improved a lot in this facet of the game. Very mature team, clairvoyant Julián Álvarez who gave Griezmann the assistance of the second. Tec was able to endure a little more before beating in the One but is not that the goal was his fault. The game played what Simeone wanted and was a conscious approach, worked on all its aspects.

Ferran was left alone against Musso in one against a very clear one and that the striker finished with great impericia and innocence. Not even the goalkeeper had to be outstanding to avoid the goal. Little by little, Barça returned from the initial loss and Atleti did not find so many facilities to go out with the ball played. Local players became between them two gestures with their hands: to ask for calm and touch their heads with the index claiming intelligence. In the 18th, a mixture of both concentrated on the death pass of Koundé, patient, tense, so that Pedri to finish the first of his team at pleasure. The touch with the outside with which Lamine Yamal enabled Koundé was one delicacy of another galaxy. In a little less than a minute Cubarsí tied head at the exit of a corner and Simeone with his hands in his pockets – the tracksuit – he looked at the sky.

Barça took possession of the night and the loss changed the side. The talent and light that are needed to recover from a 0 to 2 in five minutes are superior to the sin of having left you. Long, intentional local attacks. Lamine Yamal, who carried some games as an absent media, once again marked the differences with the subtlety of his great class. The Atleti became vulgar with the ball and lasted little, but was not far from advancing with any against. Anyway, who was about to score again was Ferran, who failed again what a Barça holder cannot miss.

The game was almost totally played (82 % at half an hour) in the visiting field. De Jong defended well, preventing Simeone from turning. Íñigo Martínez in 40, photocopy of the second of Cubarsí, marked the third. In the two he gave the feeling that a goalkeeper like Oblak could have done more.

Atleti stretched the pressure after the break and had the tie on a couple of occasions before the 50th minute. Pedri had the room, but he was wrong to try to finish with his foot instead of using his head, and it is not a metaphor. Griezmann failed what a player of his salary can fail and given the exchange of dangerous, sterile blows and that he could tarnish the deed of his kids, Flick changed to Dani Olmo and Ferran, very mediocre both, for Gavi and Lewandowski. Atleti pressed, drowned Barça. He did not let him progress. Lamine Yamal after a fantastic played to the background served the room to Lewandowski.

Llorente scored the third in 83, he reduced the local euphoria, and Sorloth ended up doing Barça, with the draw at 4, the same as Barça had made him tracing 0 to 2. Everything for deciding between two teams that know how harm.