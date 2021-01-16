Barcelona and Athletic face this Sunday (9:00 p.m., Let’s go) in the Super Cup final of Spain that takes place at the La Cartuja Stadium in Seville. It is a minor title, but the two teams are more excited than ever because they come from the mud. The culés have been there for more than a year, trying to get out of a huge sporting and institutional crisis. The lions, who still have the 2019-20 Cup final against Real pending, come from a bad start to the League that cost the change of coach just a few days ago.

The Barça team, which will have the doubt of Leo Messi Until the last minute, he faces it in his best moment of the season, after three consecutive wins away in the League in 2021 and with the emotional injection that meant eliminating Real Sociedad in the penalty shoot-out on Wednesday in Córdoba after 1 -1 of about 120 minutes more or less brilliant at times, but very well competed. The rojiblanco team is also phenomenal in spirit, although with one less day of rest, because on Thursday, in the second match of Marcelino García Toral on the bench, he knocked down Real Madrid in Malaga (1-2) with two goals from Raúl García .

Marcelino’s first match as Athletic coach after the dismissal of Gaizka Garitano was on January 6 against Barça in San Mamés. Ronald Koeman’s squad won 2-3 with more clarity than indicated by the score per game and chances created. But Messi, who that day scored a double and played at a high level, is not safe in Seville due to an enigmatic muscle problem that the club has not made public, although he already missed the semifinal against Real for the same reason. This Saturday he trained in the afternoon with his teammates looking for sensations and will decide before the game.

Marcelino’s precedent



That day Marcelino still hadn’t had time to work with his new players. It was good for Atlético-Athletic to be postponed due to the snow last Saturday because that way they had several training sessions to create some automatisms that were already seen against Madrid, such as the high pressure and a very strong start that, with the passing of the minutes and the 0-2 on the scoreboard, became an iron and supportive defense.

The Asturian coach with Barça is science fiction: he has faced 22 times (17 in the League and 5 in the Cup) training Recreativo, Racing, Zaragoza, Villarreal, Valencia and Athletic with a single victory in his pulse history, But what a victory! With Valencia, in May 2919, beat Barça 1-2 in the Cup final King. That was the last final that Barça has played and the only one that Marcelino has won.

Barça, who will not be able to count on injured Sergi Roberto, Ansu Fati, Piqué and Coutinho Waiting to know what happens with Messi, he is living the Super Cup with an unusual illusion, a sign that the players knew that it would be difficult to get out of the well in which they got into the sad past year. In fact, he plays this final as second classified in the League thanks to the new four-way final format that has given him another chance. Curiously, in the edition of a year ago in Saudi Arabia he did land as League champion, cursing the format that forced him to play a semifinal that he lost to Atlético. Barça is the king of the competition with 13 titles, 8 of them in Messi’s record. “We are hopeful that Messi can play, but we have to wait until Sunday to see how his body reacts, with him we are stronger, without him we are missing something,” Koeman explained.

Athletic has the casualties of Yuri Berchite, Unai López and NolaskoainAlthough Marcelino has already managed to make all the players feel important with his good team management. In his third game at the helm of Athletic he already opts for a title thanks to Gaizka Garitano’s previous work and wants to win it for both of them.

It is the third Spanish Super Cup that measures the strength of the two teams, with a balance of 2-1 for Barça, although the most recent was in 2015, with a title for Athletic after winning 4-0 at San Mamés and drawing 1 -1 at the Camp Nou. The Barça team prevailed in the 83-84 and 2009-10 seasons.