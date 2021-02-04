The Barça will try today start the month of February just as January ended: winning. But to keep the immaculate streak that sum in 2021 (ten victories in a row between the League and the Euroleague) will have to overcome one of the teams that has given the Catalans the most problems in recent years: Anadolus Efes. The Turks, who They have won the last two clashes with the Catalans, they also arrive in a good moment of form, having won four of the last five European commitments (follow the game live on AS.com).

The main unknown that plans on the game is the Larkin’s shareProbably the player in Europe who has done the most damage to Barça. All a ‘black beast’ for the Catalans, but whose presence on the court is not guaranteed: the player suffered a small injury in the last match of the domestic competition and is doubt to face today to Barça. If he is on the floor, Barça will have to watch him very closely.

Beyond Larkin, Barça would do well to control Micic too (15 points and 5 assists on average) because he is a point guard that can not only generate play, but also score easily. Something that costs a little more to Calathes, who against Olympiakos lowered the level a bit. Nothing worrisome, he came from performing at a very high level in previous games, but today the Barça will need of the best version from greek to defeat Efes.

Those of Jasikevicius will try to raise the game in the same line of the last ones, where the defending has ended up being key to take off on the scoreboard. With the presence of Mirotic and Davies the team has gained strength in the paint.