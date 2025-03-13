FC Barcelona defeated Real Madrid (3-1) again in the Tour of the Queen’s Cup semifinals thanks to a goal by Patri Guijarro and the double of Ewa Pajor and settled his pass to another Copera final, in which he wants to revalidate the title and He will look for the eleventh of his record.

The Catalans won a new victory at the Johan Cruyff stadium and against Real Madrid, which they took out of their dream dream after a clear Barcelona dominance tie and ended with a global 8-1, after the 0-5 of the first leg.

The only goal of the white team in this double confrontation was achieved by Signe Bruun in the added time, in a new domain match of those of Pere Romeu, They did not speculate And, practically with their eleven guy, they started the clash as if the semifinal was played today.

Alberto Toril’s painting, much more solid and together than in the first leg, maintained his game plan with balls behind the premises. Athenea del Castillo, very active, tried to take advantage of some of them, But without disturbing the goal defended by Cata Coll.

However, when Barça opened the can at 24 minutes, the ball monopoly settled on the Catalan side. Graham Hansen invented an assistance with a tunnel included to leave Guijarro alone in front of Mass Rodríguez.

The Barca one did not forgive and, with the 1-0, He took over the last third of the field Before a rival who bit and did not take a duel, but nothing could do before local effectiveness.

Pajor, who had already signed a triplet in the first leg, entered the break and took three minutes to mark after the resumption, after being enabled by a wonderful ball filtered with putellas and win the hand in hand with Mass.

The Polish also made 3-0 in 68, when a Rolfö center headed, between the two centrals and Certifying the decimoctava Victoria del Barça over Real Madrid.

The clash, however, did not end there. White wanted to say the last word and, as they had tried along the crash, they looked for Olga Carmona on the back of a very advanced defense, this time successfully.





The Madrid side found Bruun, who alone against Coll did not forgive and, finishing off with everything, He got the goal of the consolation on the horn.

White and Catalans, which are already waiting for rival between Granada and Atlético de Madrid in the final that will be played on June 8, the second of the three duels that both sets will play in March. On Sunday, June 23, the faces will be seen again at the Estadi Lluís Companys in League F.