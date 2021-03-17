Barcelona wants to jump the bank of the transfer market and, incidentally, hit a direct rival like him Real Madrid. As you may have known ACE, emissaries of the Barça club are in Argentina to speak with Racing de Avellaneda for Gonzalo Sosa, footballer who is nicknamed ‘The talented’.

Madrid was the first club to spy on the La Academia player, as AS announced in January. The follow-up began around the time Santiago Solari he worked in the white club. Upon his departure from Shell Thorn At the end of 2020 in Madrid they have been attentive to the evolution of the Argentine.

The footballer, who turned 16 on January 5, reappeared in a friendly with Racing last friday in front of New Chicago after being low for two weeks from a blow to the mouth in a workout. The game was tied at zero with ten minutes to go when ‘The talented’ asked to enter the field to unbalance the game and score the winning goal.

This medium can assure that in the stands of the stadium there were Milan scouts pending that Sosa will jump to the field. Team Scoutings rossonero They have been in Argentina for a week waiting to see him on the pitch. Interest in the La Academia footballer has led clubs such as PSG, Manchester City and Bayern Munich to be interested in the signing of the Argentine striker.