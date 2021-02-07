“No one likes us, we don’t care”. Nobody likes us and we don’t care, fans sing Millwall since the seventies. Although hooliganism was common currency in England, the media focused on them creating a stigma that lasts to this day. Before this they responded to the counterattack, with a magnificent song. One that fits like a glove to a team so “friendly” that in the same season, if the schedule is good, it can play up to four dog-face derbies. West Ham United, Leeds United, Crystal Palace Y Charlton They have these working people from South London in their prayers and they love them back with this unbeatable song. When I think of that fire that is born of adversity, of the strength that is born of seeing you in the dirt, I think of the Barça struck that he is finding the thread to the season against all odds.

A couple of months ago, Barcelona were a melancholic team. He did not recognize himself in the reflection, as I was at forty looking at myself in the mirrors of the bars that one day welcomed me. The purest decadence seemed like a safe destination at the end of the slide and the only thing that altered the quota to delay the disaster was the timeless talent of Messi and the strength of Pedri or From Jong. In this disastrous scenario came the leak of the cyclopean Argentine contract and we feared the explosion. But that bomb, far from destroying the team, has woken it up. The eardrums stopped ringing after the outbreak and were working. The leaker must still be reflecting on what happened at home.

Then is Koeman, hero in formation on the rubble. He has put his chest up in public and the group is rewarding him on the field with unexpected enthusiasm. The heroic victory in Cup in front of Pomegranate accurately describes the new mood of Barcelona. Koeman flipped the tie as he would have Cruyff. If we lose defense, let’s always play offense. With four forwards and the rest of the team, laterals included, functioning like a relentless plunger. Who would have given a penny for Barcelona in these same circumstances three months ago? None of us loved them, but they didn’t care.