Barça becomes complicated again, victim of its mistakes, its indolence and its inability to close the matches. The team led by Joan Peñarroya added in the Palau Blaugrana the ninth defeat of the season (between League and Euroleague), the 10th in the ACB in 22 days, before the Laguna Tenerife, so that the cup rematch was not charged or settled in the front positions to ensure the playoffs.

The Palau match had a flavor at the end for those of Peñarroya, urged as they go to victories to enter the playoff, although more than 10 games are missing to finish the regular league. The tropiezo of the cup in the quarterfinals (91-86) was a serious warning for the Blaugrana before a rival who arrived with 9 wins in 10 games.

Equality was practically absolute in the first three quarters: 19-19 in the first, after the usual roller coaster (from +5 to -5); 40-39 at rest; 65-65 in the third … and the absolute debacle in the last manga, in which it losing 12 (73-85) in the absence of 3m44s. In that final stretch, Barça tried the miracle with a triple of Brizuela (82-85 to 1m50s). Parker maintained hope (85-88), but Tenerife demonstrated trade and quality. Scrubb put the +6 with a triple (85-91) in the absence of 58s. Brizuela invited to have faith with 89-92 to 23s from the end and Satoransky with a triple (92-94 to 5s), but the canaries were not surprised. Marcelinho Huertas, former Barça, finished off his 42 years with three free throws (92-95). Parker had the last shot to tie, but the triple failed.

Baxi Manresa, 104 – Coruña, 89

Baxi Manresa rises to the fifth position of the ACB



In the Nou Congost, Baxi Manresa rose to the fifth position of the League by signing the 13th victory at the expense of a weak colista (104-89). Cameron Hunt, with 24 points and an excellent 5/7 in triples, was the most unbalanced, seconded by Derrick Alston (21 points, 4 rebounds), while in the Galicians the best was Thomas Heurtel with 19 points. “We have played very well despite the casualties,” said the local coach, Diego Ocampo, referring to the absences of Armel Traoré and Bodian Massa. Dani Pérez with 11 assists exceeded the border of the 900 passes in the Endesa League.

Hiopos Lleida, 97 – Casademont Zaragoza, 91

The Lleida moves away from descent positions

In the Barris Nord, the Lleida Hiotos added an important victory, the seventh of the course, against Casademont Zaragoza (97-91) that gives him a push to get away from the descent areas. The Bàsquet Girona also came out with his triumph on Saturday against Joventut. They occupy the red lantern Covirán Granada and Leyma Coruña. The Lleida, now with a margin victory, broke a bad streak of four losses, thanks to a great performance by James Batemon (28 of valuation; 22 points, 4 rebounds, 5 assists) and Luka Bozic (24 valuation, 20 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists).