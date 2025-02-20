A few days ago, Barça reported that the 3,000 Limak operators who work in the reform of the Spotify Camp Nou were already clear the entire pitch to be able to start the installation work of the grass of the enclosure. To do this, the pipes that will allow water drainage, as seen in the image are being placed and install. The next phase will be the installation of the lawn.

The club estimates that these works will last ten weeks, so the grass would already be completely ready in mid -April.

The Barça entity works with the idea that you can return to the Barcelona enclosure at the end of the season, and that the MAY, MAY classic takes place in this location. In this sense, beyond the grass, the development of provisional accesses to the installation is also expedited. After this first phase, the field will have the capacity to house some 63,000 spectators.





Read too

Anaïs Martí Herrero

There have been changes on the Espai Barça project. It should be remembered that the works of the roof installation have been postponed one year, a task that will begin in the summer of 2026. With this, the entity provides that the inauguration of the new Barca house can take place in October 2026.

On the other hand, to the rhythm of the works the granting of sports permits of LaLiga, the RFEF, the UEFA and the licenses of the Bombers and the City of Barcelona are added to have green light on the return to the Spotify Camp Nou. Although this first phase was ready in mid -April, the authorization of these procedures can delay the deadlines.