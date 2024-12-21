In the last seven minutes of the first half, Costa Adeje had tied the score at 0-2 with Barcelona in charge in Tenerife. In two quick plays, Monday and Zaremba had neutralized the champions’ advantage in the Queen’s Cup. It was a mirage. In a packed second half, the Blaugrana gave no room for surprise.

Four goals, two from Alexia Putellas and another two from Pajor, who had already scored in the first half, broke the tie and qualified Barça for the quarterfinals.

Before the break

After the break, an Alexia appeared who this season has regained her weight and influence in Pere Romeu’s team, which kept five Champions League starters in the lineup (Cata Coll, Paredes, Walsh, Salma Paralluelo and Pajor).

First to make it 2-3 from the penalty spot (66), then to concede another maximum penalty and let Pajor convert it, who was the one on whom it had been committed (78), later he invented a play on the left wing , dribbled past Yaretzi and took a center-shot that, after hitting an opponent’s back, became the fifth. Already in added time, he gave the sixth and final score to Pajor in a great counterattack play that Salma had started.

Fourth game in a row scoring

It is the fourth consecutive game she has played in which the Mollet player scores, something that has not happened since March 2022, before the knee injury. In just over 1,000 minutes played, the Barça captain has already scored 13 goals and is the team’s second highest scorer after Pajor.

The Polish striker was signed in the summer to be the finisher of attacking plays and she is doing her job wonderfully. Pajor was left without scoring in the Champions League when City goalkeeper Keating saved several chances but he soon made up for it. With Tenerife’s hat-trick he now has 18 goals to his name… in another 18 games.