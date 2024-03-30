Barça fell five points behind Real Madrid. The team led by Xavi Hernández closed the gap with the leadership provisionally after beating Las Palmas by the minimum at the Lluis Companys in a match that they won without much fanfare. A goal from Raphinha was enough to continue the good momentum and put pressure on Ancelotti's team, who will have to beat Athletic today if they want to keep the advantage.

A battle of sorts. That is what was expected and that is what happened at the beginning of the match. Xavi and García Pimienta came out faithful to their style, with the culé DNA as their flag. The one from Terrassa opted for an ultra-offensive 4-3-3, with Sergi Roberto as a novelty in the midfield, Cubarsí settled in the back and Lamine Yamal and Raphinha stuck to the wing with the idea of ​​generating imbalance and taking advantage of the visitors' advanced defense . The objective was to punish the Canarian bravery in the exchange of blows.

So it was. The two opponents were a mirror image at the beginning. The two advanced ranks, dared to come out playing from behind and came out with the knife between their teeth to press in the opposite field and suffocate the rival. They had the same script but it worked better for a Barça team that was able to steal up to three balls in the vicinity of Valles' goal. The plan worked out for Xavi and little by little the balance tipped in his favor. Sergi Roberto and Gündogan took over the center of the field and every ball behind the Canary Islands central defenders was a nightmare for García Pimienta's men. Thus Raphinha's goal came to be annulled for offside and thus came Valles' expulsion after the goalkeeper had to go out to put out a new fire created in the race by the Brazilian.

See also Kessié scores the fourth for Barça in Ceuta Barcelona Ter Stegen, Koundé, Cubarsí, Iñigo Martínez, Cancelo, Sergi Roberto (Oriol Romeu, min. 81), Fermín (Joao Félix, min. 56), Gündogan, Lamine Yamal (Ferran Torres, min. 71), Lewandowski (Vitor Roque , min. 81) and Raphinha. 1 – 0 The Palms Valles, Álex Suárez, Mármol, Coco, Sergi Cardona (Benito Ramírez, min. 80), Loiodice (Moleiro, min. 72), Javi Muñoz (Campaign, min. 72), Kirian, Marvin, Munir (Aarón Escandell, min. 28) and Sandro (Cardona, min. 80). Goal:

1-0: min. 60, Raphinha.

Referee:

Busquets Ferrer (Balearic). He cautioned Cardona, Gündogan, Sergi Roberto, Iñigo Martínez, Lewandowski and Cancelo. He sent off Valles (min. 24).

Incidents:

Matchday 30 of the League played at the Lluis Companys Stadium in front of 46,788 spectators.

Now against ten, Barça turned their backs. The culés moved forward and began a monologue in which the Barça team moved like an accordion from side to side. Raphinha and Lamine Yamal opened the field and Cubarsí broke ranks with the ease of a midfielder. Thus, the downpour was double for Las Palmas. Water was falling like a charm and a trickle of opportunities also began. Cubarsí and Fermín finished narrowly wide and Lewandowski hit the crossbar in the clearest before a break that was reached with a shot from Saúl Coco that came close to surprising Ter Stegen.

The ace up your sleeve



After the restart, Barça had no choice but to go all out for the game. Las Palmas, outnumbered, gave up meters, took shelter behind and forced the culés to improve ball circulation and the last pass. Imagination was lacking and Xavi had an ace up his sleeve. Joao Félix came onto the pitch in the 56th minute and just four minutes were enough for him to show that there are few players in the Barça squad with more talent than him. He took over the left profile, drew a diagonal and placed a millimeter pass over the defense that deactivated García Pimienta's defensive system and left the goal on a plate to Raphinha, who did not waste the gift.

Dinner was ready. Barça dominated and Las Palmas' tiredness grew more and more. The second was a matter of time and that's what Xavi thought, as he brought on Ferran Torres two months after his injury and Vitor Roque. Everything seemed closed, but this season the culés like strong emotions. Joao Félix incomprehensibly forgave an opportunity that ended on the crossbar when Aarón was already defeated and, suddenly, García Pimienta's men were alive in the final stretch. The Barcelona coach went for the tie and was about to achieve it with a shot from Moleiro that went wide by centimeters. It was the last arrival of a duel in which Barça did its homework, but without much fanfare.