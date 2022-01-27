Right now Barcelona has so many open fronts that it seems to be trapped in a roller coaster where more trucks are added every day. After confirming the signing of Adama Traoré, in the absence of an official statement from the club, the club does not close the doors to bring one or two more reinforcements in this winter market. Everything is at the expense of how the Ousmane Dembélé case ends. If Barcelona is able to find a solution for the French striker, then the search for a 9 would be reactivated immediately.

In this sense, two names are being considered at the club. Plan A, that is, the priority on the list, is already known by everyone: Juventus attacker Álvaro Morata. From the first day he was the chosen candidate to strengthen the attack: Xavi wanted him, the player wanted to come and Juventus only asked for time to find a striker. However, a fourth actor is preventing the operation from coming to fruition: Atlético de Madrid. The rojiblanco club, owner of the player, does not accept only six months on loan and is looking for a mandatory purchase option, something that Barcelona does not contemplate. In any case, this route is not yet closed: Morata and his agent, Juanma López, traveled to Madrid these days to try to unblock the obstacles and for the mattress club to open the doors to a transfer by Barcelona.

But Barcelona, ​​as AS has learned, has been working on a plan B for some time, aware of the difficulties involved in bringing Morata to Barcelona, ​​in addition to being a signing that does not have full consensus in the club and among the fans. . That plan B has a first and last name: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Arsenal striker, who does not count in Mikel Arteta’s plans, would be a highly valued option within the technical staff, who see the Gabonese footballer as an interesting option to reinforce the Blaugrana attack. He would come on loan until June 30.

Xavi likes the versatility and versatility of the player, who can play both on the wing and as a centre-forward. In addition, he is a player with remarkable scoring ability. Not in vain at Arsenal he has scored 92 goals in 163 games, while his numbers at Borussia Dortmund were even more remarkable, scoring 141 goals in 213 games.

The truth is that Aubameyang (32 years old) is preceded by a reputation as a conflictive player, but in Barcelona it is put forward that he could increase the team’s offensive capacity, especially after confirming the loss of Ansu Fati for the coming months.

In any case, both plan A and plan B are at the expense of the final decision with Ousmane Dembélé.