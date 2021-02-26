At the beginning of February, Barby Silenzi Y The Polish they confirmed that they had separated. But after several crossed versions, they finally overcame the couple crisis: this Friday, the dancer confirmed in Intruders (America, Monday to Friday at 1:30 p.m.) her reconciliation with the singer.

“I’m very well and very happy. He is too. We all went on vacation together,” he said about the good time he is living with the musician after they overcome the infidelity versions, amid rumors of a supposed third discord in the relationship.

In the interview, however, what attracted the most attention was the revelation that Silenzi made, confirm that you have an open relationship with the former participant of Masterchef Celebrity. “What do you think of polyamory? With El Polaco they have an open source code?” Asked Rodrigo Lussich.

“The issue is like this. We have something open, but it is not that he leaves and is going to be with anyone and I do not even know about it. The thing is like this: two of us are open, together. Not each one on his own. It has to be agreed upon by both of us and we have to share everything, “said Barby.

The panelists of the cycle America, surprised, then they took the opportunity to inquire about the intimate secrets of the media couple.

“Do they have a permit with a famous person?” Asked the journalist Paula Varela. And Silenzi’s answer left them speechless. “Our allowed is together and in pairs. It is not separately. But we have someone we like.: Flor Peña is allowed. Pola is dying for Flor and I love it. She is spectacular, a bomb … “, he declared.

El Polaco and Barby Silenzi.

Then, the dancer was consulted about the logistics they use to specify the experience, more precisely if they also consider incorporating men or are limited to women. “Yes, men too, but we don’t have any. Of course, I do not like to involve friends. Neither friends nor friends. I am ashamed. It does not matter … It has to be someone who is not from our environment “, considered the dancer.

After ensuring that El Polaco has no problems with his freedoms to open the couple, Barby acknowledged that her boyfriend is actually more jealous than he claims to be: “He does a lot of the canchero, but he is very jealous. It is very lip service, but then he dies of jealousy … “.

Finally, the former participant of the DancingShe also recognized that some of her attitudes aroused conflicts in the couple: “I am quite intense. I want to be in all of them, I don’t want to miss anything. I love going to see him and I am fascinated, and I want to go to all his concerts. So when I can’t go, I already get mad. And he has his things too, right? “

And he concluded: “I trust him a lot. I tell you everything to your face, I cry. Pure emotion. After the whole storm has passed, I say ‘What a boluda, why did I do such nonsense. I have to go to the urgent psychologist’. I’m very impulsive, so I don’t think about things much sometimes … “.