The SAG Awards 2024 took place on Saturday, February 24, and many artists caused surprise with their actions, their comments, or even by reappearing with their cast after long years. Likewise, this event had historic moments, such as the award for best leading actress in Lily Gladstonea Native American.

The presence of Barbra Streisand on the stage of the SAG Awards 2024 generated the emotion of many actors and actresses, who could not help but tear up when they saw an icon of cinema and theater. Streisand was honored and awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award.

What did Barbra Streisand say at the 2024 SAG Awards?

Barbra Streisand was received by Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Aniston, who dedicated emotional words to him before the star made his entrance. Barbra received the statuette and remembered part of her career in film. She also thanked the SAGs and the attendees for this recognition. “This is an incredible prize because you know in advance that you are going to win it. You don't have to sit around wondering if you're going to win it.. And if you don't win it, you have to put on a happy face. Thank you, SAG-AFTRA, I have been a member for 60 years. I can't believe it. I remember dreaming of being an actress when I was a teenager in my bedroom in Brooklyn. One Saturday I went to 'Guys and Dolls'. Everything was so beautiful on the screen. The sets were beautiful, not like at home, where everything was covered in plastic,” she expressed.

How did the SAG Awards attendees react?

When Barbra Streisand He entered the stage, the room applauded in unison in the presence of the star. Likewise, many actors and actresses were focused on at that moment and the face of Anne Hathaway was the most shocking, since the actress was on the verge of tears. While behind you could see William Dafoe with an expression of admiration, Pedro Pascal He looked excited, applauding, Emma Stone and Kieran Culkin They also expressed surprise.

Who is Barbra Streisand?

Barbara Joanbetter known as Barbra Streisand is a prominent American figure in show business. She played roles as an actress, singer, composer, producer and director. With a career spanning more than 60 years, her contributions in music, film and theater have established her as a symbol of American culture. The actress became known singing in nightclubs in the purest style of 'A Star is Born', one of the greatest hits of her career. Likewise, Streisand made her film debut with great splendor in the musical 'Funny Girl' in 1968, which positioned her as a successful performer and awarded her her first Oscar for best actress.