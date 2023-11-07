Barbra Streisand has been positioned at the top of the pinnacle of world fame for six decades. Now, the 81 years of her life have been recorded in her autobiographical book, which hits bookstores this Tuesday, November 7. My name is Barbra, the title of the publication, is a culminating piece of almost 1,000 pages that traces his historic career, from his escape from Broadway to California to his famous love life in Hollywood. The volume has been sitting on the shelves for a few hours and some of the extracts it contains have already become headlines. For example, the reason why the singer and actress has never had a nose job despite having felt pressured on multiple occasions to do so, nor did she want to hide her teeth to “be more successful in show business.” ”. “Sometimes I felt like my nose got more press than my own artistic talent,” she laments in her writing. Despite everything, Streisand is proud to be able to reveal her memories, because “it is the only way to have some control over my life.” “This is my legacy,” he says in statements to the British television channel BBC. “I wrote my story, I don’t have to do any more interviews after this.”

After enduring a battery of criticism about her physique, something that has continued to this day, the American singer and actress has taken advantage of the pages of her book to explain herself and shamelessly state that she always liked the shape of her nose. “I liked long noses… the Italian actress Silviana Mangano had one of hers, and everyone seemed to think she was beautiful,” she says in her memoirs. The actress seriously considered cosmetic surgery, but she quickly discarded the idea due to the complications that could have harmed her health and her career. “It was too risky. And who knew what it could have done to my voice? The doctor once told me I had a deviated septum…maybe that’s why I talk the way I talk,” she writes.

In the 992 pages, Streisand, remembered for her roles in films such as weird girl, A star Is Born either Just how we were, has also taken the opportunity to talk about some of the pressures he experienced within the film industry and the double standards for artists. “I wish I could say none of this affected me, but it did. After these years, the insults still hurt me and I don’t even believe that the praise I have received throughout my career is real.”

In 1964 the magazine time It published a profile photo on the cover that defined the artist’s nose as “a sanctuary” that gave her face the “essence of a dog,” the publication said. “I guess when you become famous you become public property. You are an object to be examined, photographed, analyzed, dissected… and half the time I don’t recognize the person they portray. I have never gotten used to it and I try to avoid reading anything about myself,” she admits in her book.

Barbra Streisand poses for a photocall in London, 1968. Andrew Maclear (Getty Images)

The star, who has won the famous EGOT combination (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony), delves into the decades of his artistic work in the entertainment industry. But also in his sentimental and work relationships, which go hand in hand in the history of his life. In the book she shares anecdotes from the recordings of his films, where she shared moments with Marlon Brando; and even early flirtations with James Brolin, who became her third husband in 1998. “James and I met at a point in my life when I had basically given up on love. And, frankly, I was fine alone. I had my son, great friends who gave me company, my work was meaningful, and I loved my new house in Malibu overlooking the ocean,” she writes.

In addition, many curiosities about the artist have come to light with the publication of her memoirs. The singer reveals how she personally asked Apple CEO Tim Cook for virtual assistant Siri to pronounce her last name correctly. “My name is not written with ‘Z’ but with ‘S’, like beach sand in English ‘sand’. Could it be simpler?” Within days, Cook had the virtual robot’s pronunciation changed. “It’s one of the advantages of fame.”

“I haven’t had much fun throughout my life, and I want to have more fun,” she said after being asked about her future at the book presentation, this Monday in London. “I want to live my life. I want to get in my husband’s truck and just ride around, hopefully, with the kids somewhere near us, when they come. They love playing with the dogs, we have fun,” she concludes.