At 81 years old, Barbra Streisand “she has stripped herself naked,” says the newspaper El País about the publication of the autobiographical book titled My name is Barbra, which With almost 1,000 pages he covers his historic careerhis family and his famous love life in Hollywood.

As expected, the content has generated more than one headline on topics such as the fact that the legendary singer never had a nose job despite having felt pressured to do so on multiple occasions, nor did she want to hide her teeth to “be more successful.” in the world of entertainment.”

“Sometimes I felt like my nose got more press than my own artistic talent,” she notes in her book, highlighting that she is proud to be able to reveal her memories. “This is my legacy. I wrote my story, I don’t have to do any more interviews after this,” she assured the British television channel BBC some time ago.

Throughout its pages, the work tells anecdotes from the recordings of his films, in which he shared moments with Marlon Brandowith whom he began “a passionate relationship that did not reach the altar or waking up together every morning, but it had so much weight in both of their lives that, even in Brando’s last years, they would continue to fondly remember their days of debauchery.”

Additionally, she talks about her first flirtations with James Brolin, who became her third husband in 1998. “James and I met at a point in my life when I had basically given up on love. And, frankly, I was fine alone. I had my son, great friends who gave me company, my work was meaningful, and I loved my new house in Malibu overlooking the ocean,” she writes.

Of princes and palaces

In addition, Barbra reveals details of her friendship with the then Prince Charles and assures that she could have been queen of England.

In fact, Streisand once joked about it, saying, “If I had played my cards right, I could have been the first Jewish princess.”

Carlos met Barbra in 1974, as documented, when the then heir to the British crown was serving in the Royal Navy, in San Diego, California. They would have seen each other for the first time on the set of the film Funny Lady, and according to the actress herself, the Prince of Wales would have traveled to Los Angeles to meet “the woman behind the voice,” says Streisand.

The star who won the famous combination EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony), while promoting his book, he stated: “I haven’t had much fun throughout my life, and I want to have more fun. I want to live my life. I want to get in my husband’s truck and just ride around, hopefully, with the kids somewhere near us, when they come. “They love playing with the dogs, we have fun.”

In the text, He has also revealed that his mother never told him “I love you” and talks about his activism with ethnic minorities, the environment, civil liberties and his defense of Israel.