Barbosa Supermercados announced the arrival of three new units for this year. The expansion will create around 900 job openings for those interested in working in the administrative or operational area.

Barbosa Supermercados vacancies are for those who have secondary, technical or higher education. Salary range was not reported. Registration starts this Monday (24) and can be done through this link.

Vacancies are for the following positions:

General Services Assistant

Box

Clerk

Operator

With administrative headquarters in Guarulhos, the Barbosa Supermercados chain currently has 30 units throughout the state of São Paulo.

The history of the business began in 1976, in Guarulhos. Mercado Barbosa was a family business, which grew until it became a reference in grocery stores in the region.

In 1986, Mercado Barbosa was transformed into a supermarket, which attracted more investors and, consequently, created more jobs. In 1990, the supermarket building was expanded, offering more convenience to customers and employees. From there, the network began to expand. Currently, Barbosa Supermercados has 3 thousand employees.

Barbosa Supermercados intends to reach 45 units by 2025. In March, a new unit will be opened in Embu das Artes and will create 300 new job vacancies. The chain also intends to announce the arrival of Barbosa Supermercados in the cities of São Bernardo do Campo and São José dos Campos.

