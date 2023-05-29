Adrián Barbón, the current president of Asturias, will almost certainly lead the Principality for the next four years. Contrary to what has happened in most of the rest of the country, the PSOE has not only revalidated its victory, but it is very close to obtaining an absolute majority, which it would reach by agreeing this time only with IU.

The Socialists have won 21 seats in the General Board of the Principality of Asturias, with 38.63% of the votes, one more than a year ago and only two representatives remain to be able to govern alone. Despite this resounding victory for the PSOE, the PP can also be considered winning in these elections after adding six more parliamentarians than in the previous elections and climbing to 16, with 29.44% of the vote.

The coalition formed by IU-Más País-IAS stands as the third force by achieving 4 deputies and 9.01 percent of the votes. It is tied in seats with Vox, which, with 9.84% of the votes, doubles its 2019 results and rises with four deputies.

Podemos is deflating and barely gets a deputy, with 3.83% of the votes, three less than in the previous elections. They lose representation Foro Asturias maintains representation in Parliament but with barely one deputy, while Ciudadanos does not even reach 1% of the votes and disappears from the chamber.