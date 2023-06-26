Xbox has announced a series of Barbie-themed activities ahead of the Mattel doll movie, which hits theaters in July. During the film, Barbie can be seen aboard the iconic 1956 Chevrolet Corvette EV, which is distinguished by the doll’s signature pink hues, while Ken travels in a 2022 GMC Hummer EV Pickup. Forza Horizon 5 players can join them in the game, choosing among these four-wheel stars. By downloading them from the game’s Message Center, in fact, they will appear in the garage, ready to be selected. A selection of Barbie dolls equipped with Xbox Gear looks was also made, and wireless controllers with interchangeable faceplates were also made for an ever-changing Barbie look. There was also a pink Xbox Series S set into the Barbie DreamHouse reconstruction. Starting July 10, it will be possible to win these consoles on the Xbox Twitter account and Microsoft Rewards: a unique piece that certainly would not go unnoticed next to the TV.