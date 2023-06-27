Barbie’s house becomes reality and can be rented on Airbnb | VIDEO

Barbie’s house lands on Airbnb: the recently renovated iconic Malibu DreamHouse can be rented for two nights on the occasion of the release of the film about the Mattel doll.

On July 17, in fact, it will be possible to try your luck and try to spend the nights of July 21 and 22 in the Californian villa inspired by that of Barbie.

In fact, the lucky winner will be drawn by lot and will have the opportunity to spend two nights in the villa for free with another person.

In the’announcement appeared on Airbnb, the host, who corresponds to the name of Ken, the action figure of Mattel, writes: “While Barbie is away, she delivered the keys to her dream home in Malibu this summer and my room could be yours for the night. I’ve added a few touches to bring some Kenergy to the recently remodeled iconic Malibu DreamHouse. Situated perfectly above the beach, this life-size toy pink villa is a dream come true!”

Then, the description of the house: “Located along the beautiful photogenic coast, the Malibu DreamHouse is a sunny surfer’s retreat surrounded by the beach, the beach and other beaches, just the way I like it”.

“I furnished the place with a little more…well, me! They are much more than just a beach! My cowboy stuff is awesome. And horses! Guitars, games and more. And, of course, rollerblades, because I literally go nowhere without them. Now guests can live Ken-style for a neon night at Barbie Land, six-pack not included.”